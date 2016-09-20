Mandolin
Outdoors with the City’s Century-Old Band
The 20-some member Milwaukee Mandolin Orchestra is one of the city’s overlooked cultural assets. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:37 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Joseph Huber’s One-Man Show
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joseph Huber spent much of his time between 2004 and 2012 contributing to the bluegrass attack of Milwaukee’s .357 String Band. That group found success across the globe with its multi-songwrite... more
Sep 10, 2014 2:06 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
A singer-songwriter turned one-man band/human jukebox to appease for the jam scene, Keller Williams headlines the Miller Lite oasis at 10 p.m. Expect lots of funky guitar riffs and maybe even a cover of a Pink Floyd song or two. Bluegrass tradit... more
Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rush
How is Rush, a band comprised of three Canadians eachpushing 60 who have been making music together since 1974, still headlininglarge venues like the Marcus Amphitheater? The answer can be found in theprogressive-rock band’s rabid fan base (among... more
Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments