RSS

Mandy Patinkin

film.jpg.jpe

Thirty-five is not the new 25 in Zach Braff’s latest turn as writer-director, Wish I Was Here. The mid-30s can be an unsettling milestone, especially if the road of life is leading to a let down.Braff stars as Aidan, a chronically unemploy... more

Jul 23, 2014 1:11 AM Film Reviews 1 Comments

 Oneof the pleasures for parents entertaining their kids with the ScholasticStorybook Treasures DVD series are the familiar voices from film and televisionnarrating the animated shorts. The latest Scholastic release, “Robot Zot: MyFi.. more

Nov 12, 2012 6:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

Most actors love doing voiceovers for animated films and beyond big budget Hollywood is an industry producing smaller animated projects, often for home entertainment. Paul Giamatti is the voice of one such film, “The True Story of the 3 Little P.. more

Nov 26, 2010 1:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

Runners-up:Mayor Tom Barrett, Sen. Herb Kohl,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

blogimage6105.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum pays tribute a largely overlooked Dutch master with its exhibit “Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow.” A contemporary of Rembrandt van Rijn, Lievens has featured as little more than a footnote beneath the name more

Apr 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES