Manfred Olson Planetarium

A trip to aplanetarium can be a surprisingly relaxing endeavor. It offers a comfortableand deep-set chair, calm and reassuring darkness, and an hour or so to powerdown your phone and contemplate the vastness of the universe. Add a littlerock-n.. more

Nov 7, 2016 4:59 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Jean Creighton was just fiveyears old when she turned to her mother and asked, “How are the stars born?” Itwas this sense of curiosity that would lead to an impressive academic career inthe fields of physics, astronomy and astrophysic.. more

Nov 3, 2016 2:17 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s 1956 gets better with age. After a couple of early releases steeped in crushingly heavy alt-rock riffs and Helmet-inspired screeds, the trio matured in satisfying directions on their 2007 record, Saboteur , which they spent more

Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For Off The Wall Theatre’s production of the popular musical Guys and Dolls , director Dale Gutzman and set designer David Roper take on the challenge of turning the cozy, 60-seat theater into Times Square, populating the more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

