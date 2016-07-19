Manhattan
Trumpeter Chet Baker was at low ebb by the late 1960s, the setting for Born to Be Blue. Ethan Hawke stars as Baker, emulating his sunken appearance as a jazzman who never escaped the slavery of heroin for long. Carmen Ejogo co-stars as the ... more
Jul 19, 2016 3:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips 7.14
The documentary Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words, uses archival film and video captured from Zappa’s concerts, interviews and behind-the-scenes footage, through which director Thorsten Schütte depicts an irreverent, thought-p... more
Jul 12, 2016 3:44 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Carol
In director Todd Haynes’ film Carol, two women (Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara) are drawn together by love and desire. Based on the once-shocking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, Carol recreates the caution and danger of lesbiani... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 11
John is usually credited as the avant-garde Beatle, but this documentary argues persuasively for Paul. In the mid-’60s, when Lennon retreated to suburbia, McCartney lived in London and circulated in a milieu of Beat writing and Op Art. Much... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:37 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies