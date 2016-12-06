Manufacturing
Politicians Promising Jobs and Other Lies
A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more
Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Walker Doesn’t Have to Slash UW and Education Funding
Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more
May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
Has Walker’s WEDC Stopped Outsourcing with Taxpayer Money?
Add outsourcing loopholes to the list of complaints about Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). more
Nov 4, 2014 7:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 14 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Weak Job-Creation Record Continues
Gov. Scott Walker has been spending most of his time out of state lately as he peddles his new book and attempts to portray himself as a serious contender for the 2016 Republican presidential more
Nov 27, 2013 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Scott Walker Flies High on State Planes
Gov. Scott Walker blew through $160,000 of state taxpayer money while flying on state-owned planes in the first six months of this year. That’s about $100,000 more than he’d spent in the first six months of 2011, when he was flying around t... more
Sep 11, 2013 1:05 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Issue of the Week: The Path Walker Did Not Take
“I don’t think we would pursue any manufacturing in Milwaukee anymore after the way Wisconsin treated us.”So said Nora Friend of Talgo Inc. in a recent interview more
Aug 14, 2013 12:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Low-Wage Workers Tell MMAC: ‘We Need a Raise’
About 50 low-wage and displaced workers took over the offices of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) last Thursday to ask the city’s business more
Jul 2, 2013 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
State Skills Gap Myth Gets Shot Down Again
A second economic study shows that Wisconsin’s sluggish economy isn’t being plagued by a skills gap between job openings and job seekers. more
Jun 18, 2013 10:51 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Five Reasons Why Rich Americans Grow Richer as the Middle Class Declines
If you want to see what’s wrong with America, take a good look at the list of the 400 richest Americans—the Forbes 400. While the economy struggled to create jobs, it was another banner year for the super-rich... more
Oct 3, 2012 4:35 PM Les Leopold News Features
Will We Choose a Chinese Future?
For the last two decades, we've heard many myths purporting to explain the loss of American manufacturing jobs... more
Feb 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments