All Over The Map
The 2017 Shepherd Express LGBTQ Progress Award Winners
Progress in Services for Traumatized LGBTQ Youth and Adults Cathy Arney Cathy Arney was one of the first psychotherapists in Milwaukee to focus on serving lesbian women, a service she provided o,PrideFest Guide 2017 more
Jun 6, 2017 1:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Death of Myspace
Jan 12, 2011 7:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
All Over The Map
Traveling the terrain pictured on maps, whether geographical, geological, historical or fantastical, engages the viewer in journeys to uncommon destinations. In the exhibit "All Over the Map" at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (through ... more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
All Over The Map
Traveling the terrain pictured on maps, whether geographical, geological, historical or fantastical, engages the viewer in journeys to uncommon destinations. In the exhibit "All Over the Map" at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (through ... more
Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee