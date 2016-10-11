RSS

Maple Syrup

penebakerguitar_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Democrat Khary Penebaker is running againstlongtime incumbent Republican Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner to representWisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. Here are Penebaker’s answers to the Shepherd’s candidate questionnaire. Your current occ.. more

Oct 11, 2016 6:17 PM Daily Dose

wehr_maplesugar02.jpg.jpe

With spring just around the corner, Wehr NatureCenter will be kicking off its 39th Annual Maple Sugar Days onSaturday, March 29 to Sunday, March 30.Familiesare invited to go on a hike through the woods to the sugarbush to view tappedsugar mapl.. more

Mar 11, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage13206.jpe

Long before Europeans stepped foot here, American Indians discovered how to collect the sap of a maple tree and turn it into sweet, nutritious syrup. Since then, the golden brown liquid that we love to pour on breakfast foods and add to our... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage10076.jpe

Now in its eighth year, WMSE’s annual Rockabilly Chili Contest is the largest and most anticipated of the city’s many chili cookoffs, featuring 57 chilis—including 12 vegetarian varieties—from 48 restaurants like Roots, Palomino, A more

Mar 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES