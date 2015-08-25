RSS

Mara Mcghee

The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more

Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Theater

Patrick Schmitz stages his good-natured parody of Shakespeare, The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta, at Next Act Theatre Aug. 20-22. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:19 PM Theater

All In Productions has produced fine work in the past, but with Little Shop of Horrors, a sci-fi musical about a man-eating plant, All In seems to have bitten off more than it can chew. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:30 PM Theater

theaterpreview_littleshopofhorrors.jpg.jpe

For the third show of its inaugural season, All In Productions presents Little Shop of Horrors, an upbeat ’50s rock and do-wop comedy-horror musical about an ever-growing, bloodthirsty plant; June 11-20. more

Jun 2, 2015 10:02 PM Theater

Uprooted Theatre closes its final season with a carefully rendered production of the Tennessee Williams drama 'Suddenly Last Summer.' more

May 18, 2015 2:20 PM Theater

curtains_littleshopofhorrors.jpg.jpe

The weather gets warmer and there’s a musical about a big, hungry plant that eats people. For some reason this feels about right. This time around, Little Shop of Horrors will be rendered for the stage by All In Productions. The stage in question .. more

May 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_nightmaresandlullabies.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Kelly Coffey

Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more

Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

theaterreview_bare_apopopera.jpg.jpe

Photo by Sue Northey

Soulstice Theatre stages the Wisconsin premiere of Bare: A Pop Opera. The story of a romance between two male students at a Catholic school is vividly brought to the stage in an emotionally immersive production. more

Feb 17, 2015 12:45 PM Theater

theatrepreview_last5years_sarabill.jpg.jpe

Founded this past August by Robby and Mara McGhee and Alex Scheurell, All In Productions was created with the goal of taking risks through educating audiences and challenging artists. The company’s first production, The Last Five Years, is... more

Dec 9, 2014 11:11 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

This past weekend The World's Stage Theatre Company debuted a show that it will take to the Cherry Lane Theatre in New York next month. Waiting…a Song Cycle is a series of narrative songs with actors playing more

May 30, 2013 1:33 AM Theater

In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more

Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Theater

 The big challenge of any stage drama is essentially the  same. The  characters need to connect up with the audience in a way that is strong enough to create a deep and powerful empathy with the story. From a certain point of view, everything e.. more

May 28, 2012 12:20 PM Theater

blogimage11614.jpe

One of the most spine-tingling recent rock albums has roots going back 3,000 years to the ancient folk magic of the Near East. Charming Hostess draws many of its lyrics from ancient Jewish texts, their images of a leviathan in the boundless... more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11358.jpe

However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also their only song to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8294.jpe

How it didn’t happen sooner is anybody’s guess, but last year some Norwegian filmmakers had the great idea of combining two of the great movie villain archetypes: Nazis and zombies. The resulting film, Dead Snow, has been a hit at independe... more

Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES