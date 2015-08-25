Mara Mcghee
Patrick Schmitz’s Outstanding ‘Comedy of Hamlet’
The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Using Parody to Make Shakespeare Accessible
Patrick Schmitz stages his good-natured parody of Shakespeare, The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta, at Next Act Theatre Aug. 20-22. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:19 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
All In Productions has produced fine work in the past, but with Little Shop of Horrors, a sci-fi musical about a man-eating plant, All In seems to have bitten off more than it can chew. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:30 PM Anne Siegel Theater
All In Productions Stages ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
For the third show of its inaugural season, All In Productions presents Little Shop of Horrors, an upbeat ’50s rock and do-wop comedy-horror musical about an ever-growing, bloodthirsty plant; June 11-20. more
Jun 2, 2015 10:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Manipulative Violence of Tennessee Williams
Uprooted Theatre closes its final season with a carefully rendered production of the Tennessee Williams drama 'Suddenly Last Summer.' more
May 18, 2015 2:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
All In With the Big Singing Plant Next Month
The weather gets warmer and there’s a musical about a big, hungry plant that eats people. For some reason this feels about right. This time around, Little Shop of Horrors will be rendered for the stage by All In Productions. The stage in question .. more
May 18, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dreamy Team for 'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more
Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Soulstice’s Pop Opera
Soulstice Theatre stages the Wisconsin premiere of Bare: A Pop Opera. The story of a romance between two male students at a Catholic school is vividly brought to the stage in an emotionally immersive production. more
Feb 17, 2015 12:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Newest Theater Company
Founded this past August by Robby and Mara McGhee and Alex Scheurell, All In Productions was created with the goal of taking risks through educating audiences and challenging artists. The company’s first production, The Last Five Years, is... more
Dec 9, 2014 11:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Musical Fragments of Love
This past weekend The World's Stage Theatre Company debuted a show that it will take to the Cherry Lane Theatre in New York next month. Waiting…a Song Cycle is a series of narrative songs with actors playing more
May 30, 2013 1:33 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Funny Side of Musicals
In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more
Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Hair, Nails, Dress and People
The big challenge of any stage drama is essentially the same. The characters need to connect up with the audience in a way that is strong enough to create a deep and powerful empathy with the story. From a certain point of view, everything e.. more
May 28, 2012 12:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Charming Hostess
One of the most spine-tingling recent rock albums has roots going back 3,000 years to the ancient folk magic of the Near East. Charming Hostess draws many of its lyrics from ancient Jewish texts, their images of a leviathan in the boundless... more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Cowboy Mouth
However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also their only song to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dead Snow
How it didn’t happen sooner is anybody’s guess, but last year some Norwegian filmmakers had the great idea of combining two of the great movie villain archetypes: Nazis and zombies. The resulting film, Dead Snow, has been a hit at independe... more
Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee