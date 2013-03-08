Marc Chagall
"Dürer to Dine" Explores History of Printmaking
An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more
Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
From Behind Closed Doors
The Jewish Museum of Milwaukee continues its eclectic series of exhibitions with an exhibit spanning genres as well as centuries. “Revealed: Private Collections from the Jewish Community” draws from local collectors more
Dec 12, 2012 3:31 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
Home for the Holidays @ Art Institute of Chicago
A shopping or Christmas trip to Chicago for the holidays requires a stroll along Michigan Avenue. At one end of this “Magnificent Mile” stands Bloomingdale's and Watertower Place while at west end visitors discover Millennium Park and The Art Ins.. more
Dec 13, 2010 2:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Holiday Artisan Market
For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their home-opening series against the Chicago Cubs this evening with a 6:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee