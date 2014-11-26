RSS

Marc Lasry

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him. more

Nov 26, 2014 1:45 PM Expresso 10 Comments

It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more

Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Taking Liberties 17 Comments

Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more

Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

MilwaukeeBucks owner Herb Kohl announced today that he intends to sell the team toinvestors Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens for $550 million. That’s more than the $405million Forbes estimated the team's worth at earlier this year, and a good sum mo.. more

Apr 16, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

Tightly knotted clusters of simultaneous soloing, whether hanging in space or propelled by rhythmic fury, are among the hallmarks of Slammin’ the Infinite, a free-jazz unit led by trombonist Steve Swell. It’s not all high-octane assault; pl... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture more

Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

