Marc Lasry
Extortion by Any Other Name Is Still Extortion
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said his decision about using public money for a new sports arena for the Milwaukee Bucks was more difficult because new co-owner Marc Lasry met with President Obama and held fundraisers for him. more
Nov 26, 2014 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Robin Vos Commits a Flagrant Political Foul
It really shouldn’t be necessary to say this in a democracy, but Republicans drunk on power seem to have forgotten. So here goes. It is still legal to be a Democrat in the state of Wisconsin more
Nov 18, 2014 10:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 17 Comments
How the Bucks Could Change Milwaukee
Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more
Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Herb Kohl Announces Sale of the Bucks, $100 Million Donation to a New Arena
MilwaukeeBucks owner Herb Kohl announced today that he intends to sell the team toinvestors Marc Lasry and Wesley Edens for $550 million. That’s more than the $405million Forbes estimated the team's worth at earlier this year, and a good sum mo.. more
Apr 16, 2014 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Slammin’ the Infinite
Tightly knotted clusters of simultaneous soloing, whether hanging in space or propelled by rhythmic fury, are among the hallmarks of Slammin’ the Infinite, a free-jazz unit led by trombonist Steve Swell. It’s not all high-octane assault; pl... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee