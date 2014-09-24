Marc Levine
Don’t Let Scott Walker Distract You From His Economic Record
The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more
Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Still Separate, Still Unequal
Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more
May 14, 2014 2:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker’s Austerity Agenda Is Killing Job Creation
The Journal Sentinel seems to be giving Gov. Scott Walker a pass on his lackluster job-creation record, with no real investigation of why Wisconsin is yet again lagging more
Mar 28, 2014 12:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
State Skills Gap Myth Gets Shot Down Again
A second economic study shows that Wisconsin’s sluggish economy isn’t being plagued by a skills gap between job openings and job seekers. more
Jun 18, 2013 10:51 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is the Skills Gap a Myth?
Milwaukee’s alleged skills gap problem has been discussed so often that it’s been accepted as an article of faith.But a new UW-Milwaukee analysis of the local labor market casts doubt on the argument that the city lacks skilled more
Feb 27, 2013 4:15 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Common Council President Hines Faces Serious Challenge
In the April 3 general election, residents of Milwaukee's central city will decide the fate of one of the city's most powerful men, Common Council President Willie Hines Jr. Hines is facing a challenge from Milwaukee County Supervisor... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
UWM Chancellor Santiago Faces Questions at Tonight’s Forum
Good for the UWM Education Rights Campaign. Tonight, because of their sustained protest, UWM Chancellor Carlos Santiago will participate in a forum to answer questions about the March 4 protest and arrests, the Master Plan and other hot t.. more
Apr 29, 2010 7:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Music Over Coffee
Milwaukee-areanative Joe Holland is one busy in,Off the Cuff more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Bret Ratner Off the Cuff