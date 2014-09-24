RSS

Marc Levine

The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more

Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Expresso 8 Comments

Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more

May 14, 2014 2:03 AM News Features 1 Comments

The Journal Sentinel seems to be giving Gov. Scott Walker a pass on his lackluster job-creation record, with no real investigation of why Wisconsin is yet again lagging more

Mar 28, 2014 12:40 AM Expresso

A second economic study shows that Wisconsin’s sluggish economy isn’t being plagued by a skills gap between job openings and job seekers. more

Jun 18, 2013 10:51 PM News Features

Milwaukee’s alleged skills gap problem has been discussed so often that it’s been accepted as an article of faith.But a new UW-Milwaukee analysis of the local labor market casts doubt on the argument that the city lacks skilled more

Feb 27, 2013 4:15 PM News Features

In the April 3 general election, residents of Milwaukee's central city will decide the fate of one of the city's most powerful men, Common Council President Willie Hines Jr. Hines is facing a challenge from Milwaukee County Supervisor... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

Good for the UWM Education Rights Campaign. Tonight, because of their sustained protest, UWM Chancellor Carlos Santiago will participate in a forum to answer questions about the March 4 protest and arrests, the Master Plan and other hot t.. more

Apr 29, 2010 7:04 PM Daily Dose

Milwaukee-areanative Joe Holland is one busy in,Off the Cuff more

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

