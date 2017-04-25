RSS

Marc Maron

ptermulvey.jpg.jpe

Arte Para Todos brings an incredible four-night lineup of local music to five neighborhoods, while Marc Maron and The xx prepare to return to Milwaukee. more

Apr 25, 2017 1:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_joewong.jpg.jpe

Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

localmusic_trapperschoepp_a_bystevencohen.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee roots-rocker Trapper Schoepp tells tales of couples “on the road and on the move” on his latest record. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:12 PM Local Music

localmusic_mikekrol_(bybrianguido).jpg.jpe

Photo by Brian Guido

Mike Krol describes the garage rock on his debut for Merge Records as “really raw and very spur of the moment.” more

Sep 1, 2015 7:40 PM Local Music

_dsc8759.jpg.jpe

Melissa Miller

Though he’s received a well-deserved boost in recognition in recent years, largely thanks to his popular WTF podcast, Marc Maron has always been what you might call a comedian’s comedian. Referring to anyone as a more

May 6, 2013 11:35 AM Comedy

SOCIAL UPDATES