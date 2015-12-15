RSS

Marc Petrocci

dancereview_milwaukeeballet_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more

Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM Dance

a+egateway_milwballet_a_(byrickbrodzeller).jpg.jpe

Photo by Rick Brodzeller

Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more

Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM Theater

dancereview_milwballet_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more

May 18, 2015 10:30 AM Classical Music

dancereview_nutcracker_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more

Dec 16, 2014 6:54 PM Classical Music

If you couldn’t see it live, here’s a television version to rival Mary Martin’s. If you saw it at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, you can thrill to it again in close-up more

Apr 18, 2014 1:08 AM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more

Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM Classical Music

rom.jpg.jpe

Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare’s spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread- more

Nov 6, 2013 12:59 AM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable “Spring Series” last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for more

Apr 15, 2013 6:21 PM Classical Music

A great deal happens both on and beneath the surface of Michael Pink's generous ballet Peter Pan, created for the Milwaukee Ballet in 2010 and revised earlier this year for the Colorado Ballet and again for Milwaukee. With deepened interpr... more

May 14, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage18545.jpe

On opening night of the world premiere of Michael Pink's Peter Pan in 2010, a desperate fellow asking... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES