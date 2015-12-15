Marc Petrocci
‘The Nutcracker’ a Milwaukee Ballet Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more
Michael Pink's Dracula is Scary Good Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more
Michael Pink’s ‘Cinderella’ Is Older and Wiser
Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’ Works Like Magic
Milwaukee Ballet’s annual holiday offering, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Michael Pink, is both sturdy and fragile. This year’s production, which runs through Dec. 27, is a sweeping success. more
Milwaukee Ballet’s 'Peter Pan' Airs Nationally
If you couldn’t see it live, here’s a television version to rival Mary Martin’s. If you saw it at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, you can thrill to it again in close-up more
Milwaukee Ballet’s Triumphant Winter Series
Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a Match For Shakespeare
Trusting us to silence our mobile devices, Michael Pink replaced his customary preshow speech with jolting thunderbolts and a recording of Shakespeare’s spoken prologue to Romeo and Juliet. Against the dread- more
What A Show!
In Mozart Requiem, the first of three wildly contrasting works presented by Milwaukee Ballet in its immensely enjoyable “Spring Series” last weekend, Amy Seiwert's choreography mirrors the structure of Mozart's work for more
Revising a Classic
A great deal happens both on and beneath the surface of Michael Pink's generous ballet Peter Pan, created for the Milwaukee Ballet in 2010 and revised earlier this year for the Colorado Ballet and again for Milwaukee. With deepened interpr... more
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Peter Pan' Returns 2 Years Older and Wiser
On opening night of the world premiere of Michael Pink's Peter Pan in 2010, a desperate fellow asking... more
