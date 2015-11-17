RSS

Marcel Duchamp

In 1917, Frenchartist Marcel Duchamp laid a urinal on its back, signed it “R. Mutt” and wrylyentitled it Fountain . When theSociety of Independent Artists declined to exhibit the work, Duchamp resignedfrom the board and took his epoc.. more

Nov 17, 2015 7:02 PM Around MKE

French films? Mention them and certain impressions come to mind, whether the breezy insouciance of Breathless or romance on the banks of the Seine—preferably the Left Bank. If nothing else, Polisse explodes some of those preconceptions. The... more

Feb 2, 2014 9:41 PM Film Reviews

On The Gaslight Anthem’s 2008 sophomore album, The ’59 Sound , the New Jersey group used hard-strummed punk guitars and classic-rock melodies to celebrate mid-century Americana, with songs like "Here's Looking at You, Kid more

Sep 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

