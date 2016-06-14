RSS

Marcel Proust

bookreview_proust.jpg.jpe

Steve Bachmann proselytizes for the author in the cartoon-illustrated Proust for Beginners, a useful handbook situating Proust in history and explicating his merits. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:17 PM Books 1 Comments

booksrev.jpg.jpe

Graphic novel adaptations of existing texts often serve as shortcuts for people lacking the time or ambition to engage with the original novel. Such is certainly one of the uses for Stéphane Heuet’s adaptation of Marcel Proust’s In Search o... more

Aug 4, 2015 6:10 PM Books

kse01.jpg.jpe

"For years I said if I could only find a comfortablechair I would rival Mozart," wrote twentieth century composer MortonFeldman. While most would not insist on such grandiose results, it is easy tocommiserate with Feldman: the success of a crea.. more

Apr 21, 2014 6:38 PM Visual Arts

blogimage10209.jpe

The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Threatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled Kill the more

Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES