Marcello Mastroianni
Adua e le compagne (Adua and her Friends)
Marcello Mastroianni is the picture of continental cool in this 1960 comedy, but the story belongs to the women. Adua and her Friends is a comedy about Roman prostitutes who open a bordello in the countryside disguised as a trattoria. more
Feb 11, 2015 1:35 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Roman Brothel
At first glance, and even at second look, the prostitutes of Adua and her Friends don't have it so bad. Although a newly passed law banned their bordello from the city of Rome, one gets the impression of high spirits and camaraderie. In this au.. more
Jun 30, 2011 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cowboy Mouth
However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-’90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group’s rootsy alt-rock, and also the only one to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. Rat more
Jun 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee