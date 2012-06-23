Marcum
Despite rumors otherwise, Marcum to the DL
Well the Brewers have finally made the move to put Shaum Marcum on the DL, but they're prefacing it with a "don't panic."Saying it's mostly to make room on the roster for Travis Ishikawa, who's himself returning from the DL, the Brewers moved Mar.. more
Jun 23, 2012 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Shaun Marcum scratched from Tuesday start, Tuesday starter TBA
Shaun Marcum was scratched from his next start - Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays - because of elbow tightness.Marcum's delivery is one that many have said is unconventional and not one that can sustain long-term in the majors, so Brewers fan.. more
Jun 19, 2012 2:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
With Marcum finally pitching, Brewers starters looking sharp
Heading into the start of play today, the Brewers projected five starting pitchers - Zach Greinke, Yovanni Gallardo, Shaun Marcum, Chris Narveson and Randy Wolf - had a combined Spring Training ERA of 2.43.Not bad, folks, not bad.Marcum, who had.. more
Mar 26, 2012 8:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Greinke to pitch on short rest
Well it looks like all those stories on Wednesday were for naught, because Zach Greinke has apparently convinced manager Ron Roenicke that he'll be ok to pitch on Sunday, despite throwing 75 pitches in Wednesday's game.Roenicke had said earlier t.. more
Sep 30, 2011 8:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers Play for Home Field; NLDS Rotation Set
The Brewers' magic number to clinch home-field advantage and the #2 seed in the playoffs is 2. Any combination of Brewers wins and Diamondbacks losses that equals two will give the Brewers the #2 seed in the playoffs and home-field advantage.But,.. more
Sep 27, 2011 10:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers Trade Lawrie for Marcum
It's being reported that the Brewers will be sending their #1 prospect to Toronto for starting pitcher Shaun Marcum. Marcum was 13-8 with a 3.64 earned run average in 31 starts last season. He was a middling 87-90 MPH fast ball and relies on an a.. more
Dec 6, 2010 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Abaji
Origine Orients ,CD Reviews more
Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Soultime at the Apollo’ Hits the Right Notes
The show opens with a scene in the basement of thelegendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-o Soultimeat the Apollo ,Theater more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
GermanFest
Of the many ethnic festivals held at Henry Maier Festival Park each year, GermanFest claims the strongest ties to the city’s heritage. Once dubbed the “German Athens,” Milwaukee at one point carried more German-language newspapers than i more
Jul 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
James Kloiber, New Work New York
James Kloiber, a Milwaukee artist who designed some of the city’s most memorable concert posters before moving to New York a year and a half ago, returns to Milwaukee this weekend for two gallery openings. He beats the Gallery Night rush wi... more
Jul 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Substitute: Tales From The Who
Chances are you probably didn’t drop the hundreds of dollars needed to travel to see The Who Saturday in Australia—a price that doesn’t even include acquiring a ticket to the sold out performance. The Who’s Milwaukee tribute act, S more
Apr 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee