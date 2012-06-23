RSS

Marcum

Well the Brewers have finally made the move to put Shaum Marcum on the DL, but they're prefacing it with a "don't panic."Saying it's mostly to make room on the roster for Travis Ishikawa, who's himself returning from the DL, the Brewers moved Mar.. more

Jun 23, 2012 2:47 PM More Sports

Shaun Marcum was scratched from his next start - Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays - because of elbow tightness.Marcum's delivery is one that many have said is unconventional and not one that can sustain long-term in the majors, so Brewers fan.. more

Jun 19, 2012 2:26 AM More Sports

Heading into the start of play today, the Brewers projected five starting pitchers - Zach Greinke, Yovanni Gallardo, Shaun Marcum, Chris Narveson and Randy Wolf - had a combined Spring Training ERA of 2.43.Not bad, folks, not bad.Marcum, who had.. more

Mar 26, 2012 8:02 PM More Sports

Well it looks like all those stories on Wednesday were for naught, because Zach Greinke has apparently convinced manager Ron Roenicke that he'll be ok to pitch on Sunday, despite throwing 75 pitches in Wednesday's game.Roenicke had said earlier t.. more

Sep 30, 2011 8:24 PM More Sports

The Brewers' magic number to clinch home-field advantage and the #2 seed in the playoffs is 2. Any combination of Brewers wins and Diamondbacks losses that equals two will give the Brewers the #2 seed in the playoffs and home-field advantage.But,.. more

Sep 27, 2011 10:06 PM More Sports

It's being reported that the Brewers will be sending their #1 prospect to Toronto for starting pitcher Shaun Marcum. Marcum was 13-8 with a 3.64 earned run average in 31 starts last season. He was a middling 87-90 MPH fast ball and relies on an a.. more

Dec 6, 2010 2:06 PM More Sports

blogimage8382.jpe

Origine Orients ,CD Reviews more

Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8365.jpe

The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more

Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8092.jpe

The show opens with a scene in the basement of thelegendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-o Soultimeat the Apollo ,Theater more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage7399.jpe

Of the many ethnic festivals held at Henry Maier Festival Park each year, GermanFest claims the strongest ties to the city’s heritage. Once dubbed the “German Athens,” Milwaukee at one point carried more German-language newspapers than i more

Jul 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7381.jpe

James Kloiber, a Milwaukee artist who designed some of the city’s most memorable concert posters before moving to New York a year and a half ago, returns to Milwaukee this weekend for two gallery openings. He beats the Gallery Night rush wi... more

Jul 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6143.jpe

Chances are you probably didn’t drop the hundreds of dollars needed to travel to see The Who Saturday in Australia—a price that doesn’t even include acquiring a ticket to the sold out performance. The Who’s Milwaukee tribute act, S more

Apr 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES