Marcus Amphitheater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about female orgasms and aging. Events on Ruthie’s social calendar include: opening day of the Big Gig, June 28; Jazz in the Park, June 29; and the fireworks display at Veterans park, July 3... more

Jun 27, 2017 12:59 AM Dear Ruthie

Longtime Summerfest board member Howard Schnoll recalls the birth and evolution of Summerfest over the past 50 years. more

Jun 20, 2017 4:52 PM News Features

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing a new massive concert venue that didn't require any public funds: Summerfest's new American Family Insuranc.. more

Feb 2, 2017 7:27 PM On Music

Jan 26, 2017 6:20 PM On Music

Summerfest's most frequent Marcus Amphitheater headliner is coming back for more. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are returning to play the venue for not one but two shows this summer, as part of a 34-date 40th anniversary tour Petty announced on .. more

Dec 9, 2016 3:45 PM On Music

Expectations are high that Summerfest will land some major headlines for its 50th anniversary next year, and today it announced two big ones: Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pink. Each of them will be making their first appearance at the festival in mor.. more

Nov 14, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The wait is over. Today Summerfest announced its final Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2016, and it's Pitbull, the guy who hosts the Pitbull's New Year's Revolution countdowns on Fox sometimes. The affable Miami rapper and pop star, who the Inter.. more

May 10, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

An easily dismissed novelty pop-punk band or the closest thing your generation had to The Beatles, depending on your age and which circles you ran with in high school, Blink-182 will return to the Marcus Amphitheater as Summerfest's latest announc.. more

Apr 28, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

Coming off of a 2015 that saw them host The Rolling Stones, Summerfest's promoters have another prestigious feather to stick in their cap: Paul McCartney will headline the festival's Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, July 8. It'll mark the Beatles le.. more

Apr 6, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

Another week, another country act announced as a Marcus Amphitheater headliner. A Nashville songwriter whose songs have appeal outside the usual contemporary country circles, Chris Stapleton will co-headline the Marcus Amphitheater with the neo-bl.. more

Mar 22, 2016 12:01 PM On Music

Country is always well-represented at Summerfest’s MarcusAmphitheater, and this year is shaping up to be no exception. Following theannouncements of headlining shows by Blake Shelton (July 1) and Luke Bryan (July 7),Summerfest has announced a.. more

Mar 14, 2016 1:00 PM On Music

Def Leppard is the latest Marcus Amphitheater headliner. The long-running hard-rock band will headline Summerfest's marquee venue on Wednesday, July 6 with openers REO Speedwagon and Tesla as part of a 55-city tour, the band announced today. The b.. more

Feb 29, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

Two of the most respected rock artists of their era, Sting and Peter Gabriel, will co-headline the Marcus Amphitheater Sunday, July 10, as part of a large tour planned for this summer. Their "Rock Paper Scissors" tour, which reunites the headlines.. more

Jan 19, 2016 3:20 PM On Music

Weezer

Weezer's coming back to Milwaukee. After headlining one of the night of FM 102.1's Big Snow Show holiday concerts at the Rave last month, the band revealed today they'll swing back through Milwaukee as part of their 40+ co-headlining tour with emo.. more

Jan 15, 2016 3:00 PM On Music

After headlining the festival in 2013 and 2014, Luke Bryan will return as Summerfest's third announced Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2016. This morning the festival announced he'll play the amphitheater on Thursday, July 7, with fellow country .. more

Jan 7, 2016 1:00 PM On Music

Following last month's announcement that Selena Gomez would open Summerfest as the festival's first Marcus Amphitheater headliner of 2016, today the festival announced its second main-stage headliner: Blake Shelton. Once of country's most personab.. more

Nov 5, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

Kendrick Lamar displayed his immense talent Wednesday night, though his hour set left many fans wanting more. more

Jul 2, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

All Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus services were suspended as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, because of a strike authorized bymembers of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998. The work stoppagewill continue through 3 a.m. Satur.. more

Jul 1, 2015 7:05 PM Around MKE

