Marcus Center

WyntonMarsalisByClayMcBride.jpg

Photo credit: Clay McBride

The 10-time Grammy winning trumpeter will perform at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. more

Oct 3, 2017 3:38 PM Music Feature

news1_artseducation.jpg.jpe

Local performing arts groups and community organizations are filling the gap, providing arts-related education for students in schools where budgets for arts education have been slashed. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM News Features

Milwaukee Fringe Fest is looking for musicians, visualartists, theater performers and dancers to submit their work to be featured inthis year’s festival. Performers can request to perform indoors or outdoors andsubmissions will be accepted t.. more

Mar 21, 2017 4:04 PM Around MKE

inreview_elf_a_byjeremydaniel.jpg.jpe

Despite its pint-size title, the national tour of the Broadway musical Elf is an enormous production, with a large cast, extensive scenery, many costumes and so forth. Yet, its story is simple enough for even small children to follow. Elf T... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:56 PM Theater

bookofmormonjoanmarcus.jpg.jpe

Photo by Joan Marcus

When first hearing the premise of The Book of Mormon, a satirical musical about Mormon missionaries in Uganda, one might be skeptical about how successful a show like this can be. But the musical b,Theater more

Oct 31, 2016 10:03 AM Theater

blame.jpg.jpe

Domestic violence remains appallingly common. As much attention as it’s gotten in the recent past, the full impact of human trafficking in America remains largely in the shadows. This month with the debut of Blame, locally-based Destiny Production.. more

Sep 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

fringe.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more

Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

tasteofislands.jpg.jpe

The Live @ Peck Pavilion series will close with Taste ofIslands, a celebration of the food, culture and music of Jamaica, on Saturday,Aug. 27 from 2-10 p.m.The festival will include performances from local Reggaebands UNI.. more

Aug 18, 2016 5:03 PM Around MKE

chinalights.jpg.jpe

Chinese Lantern Festival, China Lights, will offer an exclusive preview presentation of October’s exhibition, which includes 40 sculptural lantern displays, at Boerner Botanical Gardens On Thursday, September29. Attendees wil.. more

Aug 17, 2016 7:56 PM Around MKE

the-colored-museum-show-detail.jpg.jpe

Playwright George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum debuted 30 years ago. The program of satirical sketches (which are “exhibits” in the museum) was ahead of its time in casting a critical eye towards prominent themes and identities of Afri.. more

Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

godfatherlivemso_wp.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s live accompaniment to The Godfather, taking place at the Riverside Theater, was largely an acoustic failure. Frankly Music’s season finale concert, “Return of the Tango,” was lively and entertaining in ... more

May 24, 2016 2:22 PM Classical Music

12733596_10154701540501164_6321385493435636032_n.jpg.jpe

Photo by Joan Marcus

There’s a space for big, expensive touring musicals. The Marcus Center’s 2,305 seat-capacity Uihlein Hall is perfect for the big feeling of immensity in a big, big touring broadway show with huge sets and ridiculous numbers of dancers and thin.. more

Mar 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

fs_the snow seth hoffman_tim linn.jpg.jpe

The white stuff is piling up over at First Stage for the world premiere of The Snow, written by Finegan Kruckemeyer with music composed by Andrew Crowe. more

Mar 1, 2016 4:51 PM Theater

post secret.jpg.jpe

Mojo Dojo recently did an improv comedy show called Milwaukee Secrets . Its special Valentine’s Day-themed performance is followed this month by something similar that’s rolling-in from out of town. PostSecret: The Show is alive theater pr.. more

Feb 21, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

dancereview_milwaukeeballet_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more

Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM Dance

As of this writing, there isn’t a whole lot of snow to make the coming holiday feel festive. (I seem to remember some meteorologist talking about the possibility of rain.) Improv and sketch comedy are there to help in tiny, little comedy pac.. more

Dec 8, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

marcus center.jpg.jpe

Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more

Oct 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Anyone can decide that they want to put together a production at the Marcus Center. All you need is a huge production with massive sets and costuming and probably quite a lot of money. It takes remarkable vision and ingenuity to decide to pe.. more

Jul 27, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

abele2.jpg.jpe

It’sofficial: Chris Abele is a more radical county executive than Scott Walker. Abeleis succeeding where Walker failed. Abele has conspired with GOP legislators tostrip the Milwaukee County board of pretty much every power they have. Lastn.. more

Jul 3, 2015 2:25 PM Daily Dose 8 Comments

thinkstockphotos-177409621.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

All Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus services were suspended as of 3 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, because of a strike authorized bymembers of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998. The work stoppagewill continue through 3 a.m. Satur.. more

Jul 1, 2015 7:05 PM Around MKE

