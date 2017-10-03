Marcus Center
Wynton Marsalis on Preserving the Sanctity of Jazz
The 10-time Grammy winning trumpeter will perform at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. more
Oct 3, 2017 3:38 PM Michael Muckian Music Feature
Milwaukee Arts Groups Fill the Gap in Arts Education
Local performing arts groups and community organizations are filling the gap, providing arts-related education for students in schools where budgets for arts education have been slashed. more
Sep 5, 2017 4:54 PM John Schneider News Features
Submissions Open for Milwaukee Fringe Fest
Milwaukee Fringe Fest is looking for musicians, visualartists, theater performers and dancers to submit their work to be featured inthis year’s festival. Performers can request to perform indoors or outdoors andsubmissions will be accepted t.. more
Mar 21, 2017 4:04 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Broadway hit ‘Elf’ Visited the Marcus Center
Despite its pint-size title, the national tour of the Broadway musical Elf is an enormous production, with a large cast, extensive scenery, many costumes and so forth. Yet, its story is simple enough for even small children to follow. Elf T... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:56 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Tony Winning Musical Satire at the Marcus Center
When first hearing the premise of The Book of Mormon, a satirical musical about Mormon missionaries in Uganda, one might be skeptical about how successful a show like this can be. But the musical b,Theater more
Oct 31, 2016 10:03 AM Angelika Villafuerte Theater
Domestic Violence Drama at Month’s End
Domestic violence remains appallingly common. As much attention as it’s gotten in the recent past, the full impact of human trafficking in America remains largely in the shadows. This month with the debut of Blame, locally-based Destiny Production.. more
Sep 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Opening of the Fringe Fest: One Perspective
The Milwaukee Fringe Festival opened with depth and dizzying variety in its first two hours yesterday. The Festival atmosphere harnesses the chaotic unpredictability that forms the magic at the heart of the arts. Audiences can navigate their way t.. more
Aug 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Peck Pavilion to Host ‘Taste of Islands’
The Live @ Peck Pavilion series will close with Taste ofIslands, a celebration of the food, culture and music of Jamaica, on Saturday,Aug. 27 from 2-10 p.m.The festival will include performances from local Reggaebands UNI.. more
Aug 18, 2016 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
China Lights Offers Preview of Botanical Gardens Exhibition
Chinese Lantern Festival, China Lights, will offer an exclusive preview presentation of October’s exhibition, which includes 40 sculptural lantern displays, at Boerner Botanical Gardens On Thursday, September29. Attendees wil.. more
Aug 17, 2016 7:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Next Week: Colored Museum Staged Reading
Playwright George C. Wolfe’s The Colored Museum debuted 30 years ago. The program of satirical sketches (which are “exhibits” in the museum) was ahead of its time in casting a critical eye towards prominent themes and identities of Afri.. more
Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
MSO Replicates ‘The Godfather’ (But Why?)
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s live accompaniment to The Godfather, taking place at the Riverside Theater, was largely an acoustic failure. Frankly Music’s season finale concert, “Return of the Tango,” was lively and entertaining in ... more
May 24, 2016 2:22 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Touring Broadway Intimacy
There’s a space for big, expensive touring musicals. The Marcus Center’s 2,305 seat-capacity Uihlein Hall is perfect for the big feeling of immensity in a big, big touring broadway show with huge sets and ridiculous numbers of dancers and thin.. more
Mar 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Adventures in ‘The Snow’
The white stuff is piling up over at First Stage for the world premiere of The Snow, written by Finegan Kruckemeyer with music composed by Andrew Crowe. more
Mar 1, 2016 4:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
PostSecret: Another Secrets Show
Mojo Dojo recently did an improv comedy show called Milwaukee Secrets . Its special Valentine’s Day-themed performance is followed this month by something similar that’s rolling-in from out of town. PostSecret: The Show is alive theater pr.. more
Feb 21, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘The Nutcracker’ a Milwaukee Ballet Masterpiece
The Milwaukee Ballet’s annual production of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker has reached the status of a masterpiece by the company’s artistic director. Lead roles were perfectly executed by longtime company dancers with whom the production de... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:58 PM John Schneider Dance
Scattered Holiday Comedy
As of this writing, there isn’t a whole lot of snow to make the coming holiday feel festive. (I seem to remember some meteorologist talking about the possibility of rain.) Improv and sketch comedy are there to help in tiny, little comedy pac.. more
Dec 8, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Black Nativity Auditions
Black Arts Think Tank is looking to stage a production of Black Nativity. Langston Hughes’ retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast will be staged at the Marcus Center’s Vogel Hall early this coming December. The g.. more
Oct 22, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dasha Kelly Presents 'Crimson Summer' at the Marcus Center
Anyone can decide that they want to put together a production at the Marcus Center. All you need is a huge production with massive sets and costuming and probably quite a lot of money. It takes remarkable vision and ingenuity to decide to pe.. more
Jul 27, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
