RSS

Margaret Atwood

curtains_thehandmaidstale.jpg.jpe

Photo by Reconstructing Grimm

My wife and I have the same criticism of the overall premise of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. The overall premise of the dystopian novel seems to be ignoring the central force at the heart of hundreds of years of politics in the United St.. more

Mar 25, 2015 2:35 PM Theater

theaterhappenings_handmaid_reconstructinggrimm.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Reconstructing Grimm

The World’s Stage Theatre Company presents The Handmaid’s Tale, March 20-29. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre hosts its seventh Young Playwright Festival Showcase March 19-22. Rapunzel is coming to Village Playhouse’s Inspiration Studios on March ... more

Mar 17, 2015 9:39 PM Theater

blogimage11410.jpe

Bazil, the mild-mannered protagonist of Micmacs, is the sort of film buff Quentin Tarantino would admire. Working the late shift at an all-night video store, he watches a Bogart-Bacall classic, The Big Sleep, reciting the dialogue by heart.... more

Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage4692.jpe

Jeremy Enigk, who headlines an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight, was the shy, mysterious World Waits ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4692.jpe

Upon leaving the theater last night, I found myself oddly perturbed. James Cameron spent ten years on AVATAR, and yet the script wasn't very well-written. My intellectual sparring partner asked me what, exactly, I expected from a science-fiction m.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Express Fiction

SOCIAL UPDATES