RSS

Margaret Brate Bryant Civic Thea

The holiday season continues to loom large in local artistic productions, though not exclusively so. Waukesha Civic Theatre presents the Christmas-themed musical comedy For Purely Elfish Reasons, and Memories Dinner Theater offers An Unexpe... more

Nov 29, 2016 1:07 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Of some 7,000 community theater companies in the country, only about 100 can boast continuous operation for 50-plus years. One of these is the Waukesha Civic Theatre, which this season presents some 21 different plays, musicals and other li... more

Sep 6, 2016 2:13 PM Fall Arts Guide

Arthur Miller’s 1955 A View from the Bridge may seem a bit dated today, although the Waukesha Civic Theater’s production jumpstarts the tragedy’s energy with a spritely series of serviceable performances more

Jun 10, 2014 11:13 PM Theater

A staple at ComedySportz Milwaukee and a regular guest on the Dave & Carol WKLH morning show, comedian Dylan Bolin is a familiar and well-liked entertainer to many Milwaukeeans. Influenced by George Carlin, Carol Burnett and Bill Cosby, Bol... more

Mar 14, 2014 5:00 AM Theater

A staple at ComedySportz Milwaukee and a regular guest on the Dave & Carol WKLH morning show, comedian Dylan Bolin is a familiar and well-liked entertainer to many Milwaukeeans. more

Mar 12, 2014 9:50 AM A&E

SOCIAL UPDATES