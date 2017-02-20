Margaret Leng Tan
A Most Hated Man – Gary Sheffield as a Brewer Part Two: The Pariah
Read up onGary Sheffield’s rise through the minors in part one ofthis article. After amonth filling in at shortstop for the injured Dale Svuem, Gary Sheffield tookover the spot permanently heading in to the 1989 season. No Brewers rooki.. more
Feb 20, 2017 8:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
21st Century Richard III Underground Downtown
There's a simple synth score playing before Voices Found Repertory's staging of Shakespeare's Richard III . Clean, primal tones evoke a feeling of intensity in a cozy space. It's a fitting intro for an intimate, little staging of high drama that.. more
Feb 10, 2017 3:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Robyn w/ Diamond Rings and Natalia Kills
After charting around the world in the late ’90s with her single “Show Me Love,” Swedish singer Robyn emerged as one of dance-pop’s most respected artists, garnering critical praise that sometimes eclipsed her actual sales... more
Feb 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Margaret Leng Tan
Singapore-born, Juilliard-trained classical pianist Margaret Leng Tan spent more than a decade collaborating with experimental composer John Cage, working closely with him until his 1992 death. Shortly after, Tan found a new muse: toy piano... more
Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Margaret Leng Tan: Pianist in Toyland
The enduring legacy of John Cage may well be less in the music he wrote than in the artists he inspired. One of the collaborators in the final years of his life, Margaret Leng Tan, is at the center of Saturday’s concert by Milwaukee’s world... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature