RSS

Margarita Paradise

totw_landingpage.widea.jpg.jpe

Attend the Shepherd Express’ Taste of the World event to sample food from many continents and enjoy multicultural music and dance performances at American Serb Hall,2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:13 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_publicmarket.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Market, thriving this past year despite nearby construction, continues to offer Third Ward and Downtown diners many options for home-cooking components, sit-down dining and takeout. more

Feb 24, 2015 9:31 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

1391820_10152044758217056_7376341852662774247_n.jpg.jpe

The time has come for this year’s final Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Fest. The Sept. 12 event will showcase Milwaukee’s growing food truck scene, offering some of the area’s best street food. Food tickets will be available for ... more

Sep 11, 2014 6:12 PM Dining Preview

foodcart.jpg.jpe

When you’re running a restaurant on wheels, you can move your operation wherever a hungry crowd gathers. On Friday, Sept. 13, food trucks (and the hungry crowds) will come together on Catalano Square for the Shepherd Express’ first Street E... more

Sep 11, 2013 12:23 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES