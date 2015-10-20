Margarita Paradise
Taste of the World
Attend the Shepherd Express’ Taste of the World event to sample food from many continents and enjoy multicultural music and dance performances at American Serb Hall,2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:13 PM David Luhrssen Eat/Drink
Eating at Milwaukee Public Market
The Milwaukee Public Market, thriving this past year despite nearby construction, continues to offer Third Ward and Downtown diners many options for home-cooking components, sit-down dining and takeout. more
Feb 24, 2015 9:31 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Shepherd Express’ Final Street Eats of the Summer
The time has come for this year’s final Shepherd Express’ Street Eats Mobile Food Fest. The Sept. 12 event will showcase Milwaukee’s growing food truck scene, offering some of the area’s best street food. Food tickets will be available for ... more
Sep 11, 2014 6:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Eat on the Street
When you’re running a restaurant on wheels, you can move your operation wherever a hungry crowd gathers. On Friday, Sept. 13, food trucks (and the hungry crowds) will come together on Catalano Square for the Shepherd Express’ first Street E... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:23 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview