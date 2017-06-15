Margaritas
Margarita Festival Coming to Catalano Square
What’s betterthan a cold margarita on a warm summer day? How about more than a dozenmargarita makers competing to be crowned the best Milwaukee Margarita-maker,and you get to be the judge? The ShepherdExpress is hosting their inaugural .. more
Jun 15, 2017 9:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Nine Spots for Premium Margaritas
The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more
May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink 3 Comments
La Fuente Restaurants Celebrate 20 Years of Great Mexican Food
La Fuente Restaurant now has 3 locations, in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, and Waukesha. The restaurant has been known for the most authentic Mexican cuisine in the Greater Milwaukee area for over twenty years. All the restaurant's locations are known fo.. more
Jun 11, 2015 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Café el Sol: Where Mexico Meets Puerto Rico
Start the day with a warm cup of coffee at Café el Sol—and end the evening with a margarita. Housed on the lower level of that Walker’s Point success story, the sprawling United Community Center, Café el Sol has evolved more
Dec 18, 2013 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
UWM looking to add ice hockey?
This article from the JS says that included in the $87,000 study about whether or not UW-Milwaukee should add football is that they're also considering adding men's and women's ice hockey.The same sentence mentions lacrosse and rugby, but for som.. more
Nov 3, 2011 2:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
You're in an ‘Adult’ Store—So Act Like One
Dealing with groups of loud, giggling young people is an unfortunate occupational hazard of working in a sex toy store. There's a first time for everything, including shopping for lubes and vibrators. However, it's not necessary to broadcas... more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress
Into the Woods
Off The Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman isn’t shy about his love for playwright Stephen Sondheim, and he typically produces at least one Sondheim production a year. This year the honors go to Into the Woods , Sondheim’s more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
El Fuego Mexican Restaurant Delights with Food, Decor
Withfew windows facing the street and an entryway comprised of heavy woodendoors, the exterior of El Fuego resembles an oversized Spanish Colonialhacienda. Inside,however, things change dramatically.,None more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 32 Comments