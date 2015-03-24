RSS

Margherita Pizza

diningout_mozzaluna.jpg.jpe

Tucked inside the Old World Wisconsin-like Stonewood Village in Brookfield, Mozzaluna is a cozy Italian restaurant serving Neapolitan-style pizzas. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:12 PM Dining Out

dining1.jpg.jpe

Zarletti is one of the top Italian restaurants in Milwaukee. It’s also among the priciest. However, there is an alternative: Zarletti’s sister restaurant, Rustico, in the Third more

Jun 18, 2013 10:32 PM Dining Preview

137039303051ae89c6c2dd8.jpg.jpe

For Wauwatosans and West Siders, Balistreri and pizza are a classic coupling. They go together like cream and coffee. For decades, the original Balistreri’s (812 N. 68th St.) has focused on serving pizza and preparing more

Jun 7, 2013 4:18 PM Dining Preview

