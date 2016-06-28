Margot Robbie
The Return of Tarzan (and Jane)
The Legend of Tarzan, starring Alexander Skarsgård, is plagued by dull stretches and special effects-dependent fight scenes, but Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz provide strong supporting performances. more
Jun 28, 2016 2:30 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 1 Comments
The Big Short
The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Focus
In Focus an attractive, rookie con artist, Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie) is mentored by seasoned grifter Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) until romance blossoms, prompting Nicky to break off both their personal and professional associations. more
Feb 25, 2015 5:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Wolf of Wall Street
Oliver Stone was probably surprised when some fans of Wall Street embraced Gordon Gekko as a role model and “greed is good” as a mantra. Martin Scorsese might likewise be dismayed if The Wolf of Wall Street’s financial finagler, Jordon B... more
Jan 7, 2014 3:42 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews