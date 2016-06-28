RSS

Margot Robbie

legendoftarzan.jpg.jpe

The Legend of Tarzan, starring Alexander Skarsgård, is plagued by dull stretches and special effects-dependent fight scenes, but Samuel L. Jackson and Christoph Waltz provide strong supporting performances. more

Jun 28, 2016 2:30 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

film_thebigshort.jpg.jpe

The Big Short, directed by Adam McKay, is a satire as sharp as a scalpel that performs a postmortem on the events of 2008—the economy was nearly destroyed by the stupidity of experts and the complacency of regulators. The public bears respo... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:52 PM Film Reviews

filmclips_focus.jpg.jpe

Photo by Frank Masi, Â© 2015 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC

In Focus an attractive, rookie con artist, Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie) is mentored by seasoned grifter Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) until romance blossoms, prompting Nicky to break off both their personal and professional associations. more

Feb 25, 2015 5:00 PM Film Clips

wolfofwallstreet.jpg.jpe

Oliver Stone was probably surprised when some fans of Wall Street embraced Gordon Gekko as a role model and “greed is good” as a mantra. Martin Scorsese might likewise be dismayed if The Wolf of Wall Street’s financial finagler, Jordon B... more

Jan 7, 2014 3:42 AM Film Reviews

