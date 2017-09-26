Margot Schwartz
Compelling Works Elicit Compelling Performances by Prometheus Trio
Three seasoned musicians showed a large and enthusiastic audience why the Prometheus Trio has been so successful for nearly two decades and counting more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Intriguing Concert by Prometheus Trio
Prometheus Trio explored intriguing and unusual repertoire in a concert at Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:00 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Lionheart Brings Songs of Praise to St. Joseph Center
Last weekend Early Music Now hosted New York-based male vocal ensemble, Lionheart, in a concert at St. Joseph Center Chapel. The program focused on the Medieval to Renaissance tradition of the Italian lauda, or song of praise. Earlier in th... more
Dec 16, 2014 6:42 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Words Inspiring Music
The Frankly Music series broke new ground last week by adding a singer into its chamber music mix. Baritone Kelly Markgraf, who grew up in Cedarburg, was the featured soloist in a concert last week at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music more
Dec 11, 2013 1:02 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Chambers of Delight
Present Music’s artistic director Kevin Stalheim doesn’t worry about his audience’s intellectual comfort. He trusts that if you are attending a PM concert, you are an adventuresome, open-minded, curious concertgoer who sees no future in bar... more
Feb 10, 2013 8:19 PM William Barnewitz A&E Feature