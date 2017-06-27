RSS

Maria Gillespie

Each of the premieres in the Battery Factory’s “Tessellate 2017" festival of experimental performance incorporated elements of dance and theater. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:19 PM Dance

Maria Gillespie and Tim Russell are the co-founders of Hyperlocal MKE, a Milwaukee-based dance and music collaboration focused on live improvisational performance. The next show, Activate/Ornate, takes place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at ... more

Feb 21, 2017 1:58 PM Off the Cuff

Co-curators Maria Gillespie (choreographer) and Tim Russell(composer) continue the 3rd season of their interdisciplinary experimentalimprovisation on Sunday, Oct 23 at UWM’s INOVA gallery in Kenilworth Studios. Guest artists will be cre.. more

Oct 20, 2016 4:03 PM Around MKE

The photographs on display at the exhibit Light We Trust at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts from April 1 to May 14 were made utilizing traditional analog photographic techniques. more

Mar 29, 2016 3:11 PM Visual Arts

One of two major concerts presented annually by the UW-Milwaukee Dance Department, Winterdances offers new work by faculty and guest choreographers with student dancers. The Feb. 4-7 installment Evolve As We Enter marks Artistic Director Fe... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:24 PM Dance

Hyperlocal performances are rare and wonderful. A fairly consistent group of brave, talented Milwaukee dance artists and musicians gathers to improvise in public for about an hour at some cool Milwaukee spot. The next performance occurs at ... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:16 PM Dance

James Tomasello

For food to beconsidered “locally” grown it must be purchased or consumed within 100 miles ofits point of origin. If a local experimental and improvised collaborationbetween Milwaukee dancers and musicians is to be believed, for art t.. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:36 PM Around MKE

Inspired by the book Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, playwright Sarah Ruhl created an innovative piece that features some of the hundreds of letters shared between 20th-century American ... more

Sep 15, 2015 8:16 PM Theater

Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and choreographer-UW-Milwaukee dance faculty member Daniel Burkholder will host their third Real Time performance at Danceworks Studio Theatre. more

Jun 30, 2015 8:37 PM Dance

Choreographer Maria Gillespie and her Milwaukee and Los Angeles collaborators will present new dance-music-media performance works. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:09 PM Dance

The end-of-the-school-year concert of the UWM Dance Department is always enjoyable and you can also learn a lot. Lineage will close the department’s 50th year more

May 30, 2014 2:22 AM Classical Music

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the UW-Milwaukee dance department brought forth a new chapter with Winter Dances: Past Moving Forward. Five artists with ties to UWM choreographed the performances. The themes of the evening inclu... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:57 PM Classical Music

The 50th Anniversary of the influential UWM Dance Department will be honored with contrasting works choreographed by five of the program’s graduates and current faculty and danced by its students. Artistic more

Jan 17, 2014 3:09 AM Classical Music

Lettuce wraps have become quite the trend at Chinese and Thai restaurants. Indeed, it is nearly mandatory to order them at P.F. Chang’s. They are also a tradition at Korean restaurants, especially those that specialize in tabletop barbecues... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

