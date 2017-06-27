Maria Gillespie
'Tessellate' Choreographers Address Isolation and Collaboration
Each of the premieres in the Battery Factory’s “Tessellate 2017" festival of experimental performance incorporated elements of dance and theater. more
Hyperlocal MKE's Dance-and-Music
Maria Gillespie and Tim Russell are the co-founders of Hyperlocal MKE, a Milwaukee-based dance and music collaboration focused on live improvisational performance. The next show, Activate/Ornate, takes place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. at ... more
Hyperlocal MKE #11 – G E N E R A T I O N Comes to UWM’s INOVA
Co-curators Maria Gillespie (choreographer) and Tim Russell(composer) continue the 3rd season of their interdisciplinary experimentalimprovisation on Sunday, Oct 23 at UWM’s INOVA gallery in Kenilworth Studios. Guest artists will be cre.. more
Analog Photographic Technique Yields Striking Effects
The photographs on display at the exhibit Light We Trust at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts from April 1 to May 14 were made utilizing traditional analog photographic techniques. more
Winterdances: Evolve As We Enter
One of two major concerts presented annually by the UW-Milwaukee Dance Department, Winterdances offers new work by faculty and guest choreographers with student dancers. The Feb. 4-7 installment Evolve As We Enter marks Artistic Director Fe... more
Dance Happening: ‘Form[less]’ and 'Real Time’
Hyperlocal performances are rare and wonderful. A fairly consistent group of brave, talented Milwaukee dance artists and musicians gathers to improvise in public for about an hour at some cool Milwaukee spot. The next performance occurs at ... more
Hyperlocal Serves Fresh Improvisation
For food to beconsidered “locally” grown it must be purchased or consumed within 100 miles ofits point of origin. If a local experimental and improvised collaborationbetween Milwaukee dancers and musicians is to be believed, for art t.. more
A Story of Two Poets’ Incredible Friendship
Inspired by the book Words in Air: The Complete Correspondence Between Elizabeth Bishop and Robert Lowell, playwright Sarah Ruhl created an innovative piece that features some of the hundreds of letters shared between 20th-century American ... more
Dance Happening: Real Time at Danceworks Theater
Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and choreographer-UW-Milwaukee dance faculty member Daniel Burkholder will host their third Real Time performance at Danceworks Studio Theatre. more
Dance Happening: Oni Dance Presents ‘Palimpsest’
Choreographer Maria Gillespie and her Milwaukee and Los Angeles collaborators will present new dance-music-media performance works. more
Summerdances 2014
The end-of-the-school-year concert of the UWM Dance Department is always enjoyable and you can also learn a lot. Lineage will close the department’s 50th year more
'Winter Dances: Past Moving Forward'
Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the UW-Milwaukee dance department brought forth a new chapter with Winter Dances: Past Moving Forward. Five artists with ties to UWM choreographed the performances. The themes of the evening inclu... more
'Winterdances...Past Moving Forward'
The 50th Anniversary of the influential UWM Dance Department will be honored with contrasting works choreographed by five of the program’s graduates and current faculty and danced by its students. Artistic more
Korean Lettuce Wraps at Seoul
Lettuce wraps have become quite the trend at Chinese and Thai restaurants. Indeed, it is nearly mandatory to order them at P.F. Chang’s. They are also a tradition at Korean restaurants, especially those that specialize in tabletop barbecues... more
