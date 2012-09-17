Marian Art Gallery
The "Savage Mind" of Artist Gary John Gresl
A poignant afternoon marked Gary John Gresl’s exhibitionopening at Mount Mary College’s Marian Gallery. On display in “Gary John Gresl:An Assembler (Possible Solo Finale),” new and old works, both large and smalldrew a captive crowd on Sunda.. more
Sep 17, 2012 4:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Photographer Suzanne Garr @ Change the Truth, Uganda
Artist Suzanne Garr\'s recent photographic benefit at Mount Mary College in the Marian Art Gallery presents images from last December\'s 2010 trip to Kajjansi, Uganda with the Change The Truth Foundation. The exhibition “Within Reach...Many.. more
Nov 18, 2011 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Books Unbound @ Marian Gallery
A dedicated artist's organization named The Binders Guild opened their art exhibition “Books Unbound” at Mount Mary College in the Marian Gallery this Sunday. The unique exhibition illustrates the multiple forms to the book as art%u23AFas scu.. more
Nov 5, 2010 1:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Eric Benet [CANCELED]
Hometown R&B heartthrob Eric Benet has canceled his entire Sexy Soul Tour with Mint Condition, including tonight’s scheduled performance at the Riverside Theater.,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pecha Kucha
Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. At each event, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling programs) to ... more
Aug 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dr. Lonnie Smith
Although he’s not quite as famous as the great Jimmy Smith, in many jazz circles Dr. Lonnie Smith is also considered the greatest Hammond B3 organists ever to grace the genre, in his prime releasing a quintet of soul-jazz albums for Blue No... more
Mar 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee