Marian Center For Nonprofits
Splinter Group’s ‘A Kiss For The Prize Tomato’
Splinter Group Theatre premiere’s Jim Farrell’s A Kiss For The Prize Tomato Dec. 3-13 at the Marian Center for Nonprofits. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Splinter Group Premieres ‘3 For The Road’
Splinter Group presents the world premiere of Tony DiMurro’s 3 For The Road, three short plays that are connected by the theme of wanting to leave one’s life and live on the road. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:32 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A ‘Winter’s Tale’ for the Summer
Optimist Theatre celebrates summer with The Winter’s Tale. One of Shakespeare’s most uneven works is as pleasantly disorienting as ever in a free outdoor production overlooking the Milwaukee skyline. Mark Corkins and Tom Reed star as longti... more
Jun 19, 2014 8:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Kalliope Vocal Arts
Kalliope Vocal Arts presents “Faith, Hope & Love,” a concert of three fully staged, not-often-performed opera scenes showcasing 12 young vocalists, string quartet and piano. “What’s cool about this event is all the stories are very compe... more
May 30, 2014 2:25 AM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music