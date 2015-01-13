Marian Gallery
"The Eye and the Needle" at Mount Mary University's Marian Gallery
Quilts seem tobe on Milwaukee’s mind this January. Perhaps because, better than any otherspecies of blanket, they bridge the gap between bodily comfort and personalexpression. In other words, quilts satisfy on both a physical and aestheticleve.. more
Jan 13, 2015 8:55 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Draw Your Soul’ Art Exhibit at Mount Mary’s Marian Gallery
There are manyways people choose to share their inner selves and Mount Mary University students,alumnae, faculty, administrators and staff have depicted an interpretation oftheir souls via ink drawings for everyone to see. The “DrawYour Soul .. more
Oct 9, 2014 7:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Super Grandmas Celebrated at Mount Mary University
The power of grandmothers is evident at a young age: They are miraculously able to make presents appear, to delay bedtimes, to soothe the sting of boo-boos. In “Grandmother Power: A Global Phenomenon,” on display in Mount Mary University... more
Aug 5, 2014 9:24 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Gary John Gresl: An Assembler
Gary John Gresl's "possible solo finale" exhibition, “An Assembler,” brings together more than three dozen of his assemblages and photographs. The effect is like walking through an array of grottos or shrines... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:33 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Carol Chase Bjerke's 'Hidden Agenda' at Marian Gallery
Intimate apparel, hidden beneath other garments, is often considered "unmentionable." In artist Carol Chase Bjerke's sculptures titled Intimate Apparel, paper slips and undershirts stitched from recycled medical disposables help to reveal e... more
Mar 7, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments
Bazyli Studio Artists @ Playful and Provacative Adornment
A chance occurrence led to a meeting with Skye and Pete Ciesla in the Marian Gallery at the Mount Mary Campus while they installed their new exhibition that opens September 19. The husband/wife team usually resides in Bailey's Harbor, Do.. more
Oct 1, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Janet Roberts @ Marian Gallery
With Milwaukee's outdoor music festivals fast approaching, remember to visit the smaller art venues when any thunderstorms pass through. Smaller galleries offer a quiet, peaceful space to escape the summer crowds and an opportunity to s.. more
Jun 15, 2010 1:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Furst Returns With ‘Spies of the Balkans’
Alan Furst has been writing novels about World War II for almost four times as long as the war lasted. Beginning with Night Soldiers in 1988, he has written 11 excellent espionage novels set during the war and the years leading up to it.Lon... more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
No Conan
The O’Brien vs. Leno debacle isn’t a petty Hollywood divorce where the media demands we pick a side and wear a shirt with our favorite “team.” No. This is serious. We have lost our great leader in late night, our commander in cheap more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Emilee Weier Comedy
Vienna Boys Choir Comes to South Milwaukee
Emperor Maximilian I ofthe Holy Roman Empire founded the Choir in1498, when he ruled tha sang ,Classical Music/Dance more
Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Current Tendencies
The Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin," yesterday, providing separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirati... more
Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Oscar-Nominated Shorts
This year’s Academy Award nominations were a bummer for everyone who prefers good old-fashioned entertainment to dramas about the Holocaust. It’s not too surprising that, like the Best Picture n,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee