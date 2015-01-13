RSS

Marian Gallery

mkearts_theeyeandtheneedle.jpg.jpe

Quilts seem tobe on Milwaukee’s mind this January. Perhaps because, better than any otherspecies of blanket, they bridge the gap between bodily comfort and personalexpression. In other words, quilts satisfy on both a physical and aestheticleve.. more

Jan 13, 2015 8:55 PM Visual Arts

mount mary university.jpg.jpe

Mount Mary University

There are manyways people choose to share their inner selves and Mount Mary University students,alumnae, faculty, administrators and staff have depicted an interpretation oftheir souls via ink drawings for everyone to see.  The “DrawYour Soul .. more

Oct 9, 2014 7:30 PM Around MKE

artpre.jpg.jpe

The power of grandmothers is evident at a young age: They are miraculously able to make presents appear, to delay bedtimes, to soothe the sting of boo-boos. In “Grandmother Power: A Global Phenomenon,” on display in Mount Mary University... more

Aug 5, 2014 9:24 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

Gary John Gresl's "possible solo finale" exhibition, “An Assembler,” brings together more than three dozen of his assemblages and photographs. The effect is like walking through an array of grottos or shrines... more

Oct 4, 2012 4:33 PM Visual Arts

blogimage14089.jpe

Intimate apparel, hidden beneath other garments, is often considered "unmentionable." In artist Carol Chase Bjerke's sculptures titled Intimate Apparel, paper slips and undershirts stitched from recycled medical disposables help to reveal e... more

Mar 7, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

A chance occurrence led to a meeting with Skye and Pete Ciesla in the Marian Gallery at the Mount Mary Campus while they installed their new exhibition that opens September 19. The husband/wife team usually resides in Bailey's Harbor, Do.. more

Oct 1, 2010 3:40 PM Visual Arts

With Milwaukee's outdoor music festivals fast approaching, remember to visit the smaller art venues when any thunderstorms pass through.  Smaller galleries offer a quiet, peaceful space to escape the summer crowds and an opportunity to s.. more

Jun 15, 2010 1:01 AM Visual Arts

blogimage11146.jpe

Alan Furst has been writing novels about World War II for almost four times as long as the war lasted. Beginning with Night Soldiers in 1988, he has written 11 excellent espionage novels set during the war and the years leading up to it.Lon... more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Books

The O’Brien vs. Leno debacle isn’t a petty Hollywood divorce where the media demands we pick a side and wear a shirt with our favorite “team.” No. This is serious. We have lost our great leader in late night, our commander in cheap more

Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

blogimage8953.jpe

Emperor Maximilian I ofthe Holy Roman Empire founded the Choir in1498, when he ruled tha sang ,Classical Music/Dance more

Nov 23, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage5826.jpe

The Haggerty Museum of Art opened its new exhibit, "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin," yesterday, providing separate gallery spaces for each of these 10 artists, who represent a wide range of experiences, mediums and inspirati... more

Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5434.jpe

This year’s Academy Award nominations were a bummer for everyone who prefers good old-fashioned entertainment to dramas about the Holocaust. It’s not too surprising that, like the Best Picture n,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

