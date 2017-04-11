RSS

Marielle Allschwang

Thursday, April 13 Gucci Mane w/ Playboi Carti and Dreezy @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Everybody loves a good comeback story, and last year Gucci Mane had the one to beat. After a years-long spiral of drug,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 11, 2017 2:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo credit: Ben Wick

Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more

Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Concert Reviews

Photos courtesy Andrew Feller

It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more

Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more

Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Marielle Allschwang can’t pinpoint exactly why she waited so long to record her debut solo album, but she’s glad she did. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:40 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: Joe Kirschling

Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more

Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Local Music

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

A band name can be worth a thousand words, and Hello Death says it all. The Milwaukee folk group that shares members with Altos released its debut self-titled album in June, and it’s the kind of decidedly bleak, darkly pretty thing you’d ex... more

Sep 23, 2013 1:04 AM Music Feature

