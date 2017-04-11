Marielle Allschwang
This Week in Milwaukee: April 13-19, 2017
Thursday, April 13 Gucci Mane w/ Playboi Carti and Dreezy @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Everybody loves a good comeback story, and last year Gucci Mane had the one to beat. After a years-long spiral of drug,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 11, 2017 2:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ten Milwaukee acts were stretched beyond their comfort zones—sometimes well beyond—for the third installment of Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage. more
Jan 16, 2017 10:24 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Recap: Arte Para Todos 2016, Day One
It was a night of Prince covers, saxophones and powerful local performances in Walker's Point. more
Apr 22, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
'Prince Uncovered' @ Pitman Theatre
Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more
Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Marielle Allschwang Keeps an Open Mind on ‘Dead Not Done’
Marielle Allschwang can’t pinpoint exactly why she waited so long to record her debut solo album, but she’s glad she did. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Hello Death Keep the Chills Coming
Hello Death’s latest album Remnants is just the first of several major projects the distinctive Milwaukee folk quartet has lined up. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Hello Death Find Comfort in Mortality
A band name can be worth a thousand words, and Hello Death says it all. The Milwaukee folk group that shares members with Altos released its debut self-titled album in June, and it’s the kind of decidedly bleak, darkly pretty thing you’d ex... more
Sep 23, 2013 1:04 AM Joe Guszkowski Music Feature