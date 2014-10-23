Marigolden
Field Report @ The Pabst Theater
“Very happy Field Report Day to you,” Chris Porterfield said with a smirk early into his welcome-home set Wednesday night at the Pabst Theater. more
Oct 23, 2014 12:45 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Stream Field Report's Sophomore Album, "Marigolden"
Field Report have spent the last few months premiering scattered tracks from their sophomore album Marigolden on major music sites across the Internet, but now fans can finally hear the whole thing. This week Pitchfork debuted the record, and it's.. more
Oct 1, 2014 6:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Take In the Scenic Video for Field Report's "Home"
The pickup truck is the most loaded image in countrymusic history. Country singers adopted it decades ago as a symbol of Americanpride and rural gumption, but over time it instead became a symbol of the genre’sinsularity, one of the most overus.. more
Sep 8, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream the New Field Report Track "Wings"
The cover for the upcoming Field Report Marigolden is an image of a gorgeous rustic landscape, rendered digitally. That's also as good a description as any for the "Wings," the first song the group is sharing from the new album. It's the most synt.. more
Jul 14, 2014 3:58 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Trio Globo
As their moniker suggests, Trio Globo draws from a wealth of world-music influences, infusing jazz and classical music with the native folk sounds of Africa, Europe and India. The acoustic trio pairs cellist Eugene Friesen with more
May 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Westside Artwalk, MARN Team Up
The Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) collaborates with the spring Westside Artwalk to complete an event that began at Milwaukee’s Gallery Night one week ago. The April 23-24 weekend provides another opportunity to purchase original ... more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Sheryl WuDunn
Alverno College celebrates the opening of its Research Center for Women and Girls with an appearance tonight from Sheryl WuDunn, who penned the New York Times bestseller Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee