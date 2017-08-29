Marijuana
Time to Decriminalize Pot in Wisconsin
Wisconsin has fallen behind other states in revising antiquated laws that turn minor possession of marijuana into a felony. In Milwaukee County, those laws seem to be enforced more stringently against African American males. more
Aug 29, 2017 4:04 PM Gretchen Schuldt Expresso 2 Comments
A New Look at the War on Drugs
The War on Drugs began in the 1930s when the director of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics launched a scare campaign equating pot with heroin and convinced Congress to outlaw marijuana. Martin Torgoff’s Bop Apocalypse: Jazz, Race, The Beats, ... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:02 PM David Luhrssen Books
Let’s Legalize Medical Marijuana
The Shepherd has long advocated for a sensible, compassionate drug policy that includes legal medical marijuana for those seeking relief from a serious medical or behavioral health condition. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:17 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 1 Comments
Milwaukee Considers Decriminalizing Marijuana
Two Milwaukee aldermen, Ashanti Hamilton and Nik Kovac, propose to decriminalize small-scale marijuana possession as a way to reduce Milwaukee’s racial disparities. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 42 Comments
Lessons from a Pot-Friendly Colorado
In line near midday on a Friday are a guy with a backpack, a suit on a cell phone, three chatty coeds and a middle-aged couple with a camera more
Mar 19, 2014 1:16 AM Mary Bergin News Features
Breakthrough on Cannabis Oil Bill
Progress! Thecannabis oil bill, which could help the Shepherd’s cover girl, Lydia Schaeffer, with her seizures, willget a hearing in the state Assembly at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.This is huge. The Assembly versionof the bill, official.. more
Feb 7, 2014 4:29 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Medical Marijuana Helps Sick Kids—But Not in Wisconsin
Sally Schaeffer’s daughter, Lydia, suffers from two rare seizure disorders that prevent her from sleeping, thriving and living the life of an ordinary 6-year-old girl more
Feb 5, 2014 2:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Applauding A Former Drug Warrior's Contrition
Whether it is the impeached Bill Clinton leaving office with solid approval ratings or the once-disgraced Eliot Spitzer now surging in New York City electoral polls, there is ample evidence that America forgives public figures for their tra... more
Aug 23, 2013 12:51 PM David Sirota News Features
Issue of the Week: Micromanaging Pot Prosecutions
Wisconsin’s Republican legislators just can’t help themselves.They’re always talking about how much they hate big government. But once they’re in power they more
Aug 22, 2013 1:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The UN Needs to Sober Up
The notion of alcohol consumers piously demanding that others stop using pot probably makes you think of the beer-swilling World War II generation berating weed-smoking hippies during the 1960s. Now, thanks to the United more
Mar 14, 2013 4:51 PM David Sirota News Features
Ending the Drug War: The Next Serious Step Through the Haze of Comedy
What's next? Amid all the munchie-themed jokes from reporters, political elites and late-night comedians, this remains the overarching question after Coloradans voted overwhelmingly to legalize, regulate and tax marijuana more
Nov 15, 2012 4:47 PM David Sirota News Features
Are Marijuana Laws Changing to Keep Up with Public Opinion?
Are Marijuana Laws Changing to Keep Up with Public Opinion? The Official High Times Pot Smoker’s Handbook, ,None more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments