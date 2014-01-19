RSS

Marilyn Monroe

A cast of stars (Adrien Brody, Glenn Close, Uma Thurman) reads passages from writings on Marilyn Monroe and from her own letters, diaries and jottings. Most of what emerges in this impressionistic chronicle of her life is familiar. She love... more

Jan 19, 2014 9:27 PM Home Movies

The book was better, but in his best moments, director Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries) evokes the birth of the Beats as a quest for experience through literature and liquor (and other drugs), in sex and wild flights of jazz, and the ... more

Aug 14, 2013 1:04 AM Home Movies

<p> The 1947 movie <em>Dangerous Years</em> (out on DVD) would be unremarkable matinee filler from its era except for two things. First: the third name from the end of the actors\' credits soon became one of the 20th century\'s most famous figur.. more

Jul 9, 2012 1:13 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

<p> Marilyn Monroe is exactly like Adolf Hitler in one respect. Both left such a vivid and widespread impression through their public performances that any actor playing them will measure short. Michelle Williams is a picture of loveliness as the.. more

Jan 4, 2012 1:07 PM I Hate Hollywood

Kids in the productionperform alongside seasoned talent, including a brilliantly cast Rob JunieB. Jones and a Little Monkey Business ,Theater more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage7758.jpe

Surelyit was the least surprising news since Capt. Renault was shocked—shocked! really ,Sports more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES