Marilyn White

Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre stages an original adaptation of E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Sept. 22-Oct. 2.Milwaukee-born political humor columnist and radio talk show host Will Durst brings his irreverent, no-holds-barred, no-politician-unsc... more

Sep 20, 2016 4:03 PM Performing Arts Weekly

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friend has less time for him since getting hitched and having a baby. Exciting events include a Pink Hat Party at This Is It, April 27; It’s Only a Play at Off the Wall Theatre, April 28-May 8; ... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:35 PM My LGBTQ POV

Way back in 1978, playwright Terrance McNally wrote a comedy about a group of actors and others hanging out with a playwright and producer as they await opening night reviews of a new Broadway show. He could not have known back then when h.. more

Apr 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real feels very much like a fantastic accident. It feels like what happens when a genius accidentally stumbles onto something extremely clever and then runs with it. It’s the type of script that might be maddeningly diff.. more

May 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theaterpreview_blvdrx_troyfreund.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Troy Freund

Boulevard Theatre’s 'Rx,' staged in the beautifully converted basement of Plymouth Church, is an appealing love story and satire of America’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals. more

Apr 20, 2015 11:40 AM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre conjures an interesting atmosphere for its production of Romeo and Juliet. The audience is welcomed into its intimate studio space by residents more

Apr 4, 2014 12:27 AM Theater

Gigi is one of those old-fashioned storylines that hearkens back to a time when life was all about class systems and love was all about moving between them (preferably upward). Boy (Gaston) knows girl (Gigi). Boy starts to more

Dec 20, 2012 4:24 PM Theater

A Man Like Hong Kong is Off the Wall Theatre’s current offering to the Euro-mystery genre, promising international intrigue steeped in a back story filled with dark secrets and displaying requisite stealth... more

Sep 28, 2012 2:01 PM Theater

Off the Wall Theatre has conjured up a perfect storm of a production with its season finale, Shakespeare's The Tempest. The bard's classic tale of revenge and redemption marks a high point for director Dale Gutzman's company, due in large p more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

What do the tea party ideologues mean when they speak of liberty and freedom and the Constitution that they supposedly revere? Sometimes they are described as libertarians, but the behavior of their leading candidates betrays an authoritari... more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea i> travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

