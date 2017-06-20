Marilyn White
A Tarantino-Style 'Titus' from Off the Wall
Dale Gutzman’s production of William Shakespeare’s famous bloodbath tragedy, Titus Andronicus, is a horrific, fast-paced and commendably lucid interpretation. The director-star aptly compares his offering to the work of Quentin Tarantino. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:02 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly- 9.20
Off the Wall Theatre stages an original adaptation of E.M. Forster’s A Passage to India, Sept. 22-Oct. 2.Milwaukee-born political humor columnist and radio talk show host Will Durst brings his irreverent, no-holds-barred, no-politician-unsc... more
Sep 20, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
We Have a Baby Now!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose friend has less time for him since getting hitched and having a baby. Exciting events include a Pink Hat Party at This Is It, April 27; It’s Only a Play at Off the Wall Theatre, April 28-May 8; ... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:35 PM Ruthie My LGBTQ POV
It's Only a Play at Off The Wall
Way back in 1978, playwright Terrance McNally wrote a comedy about a group of actors and others hanging out with a playwright and producer as they await opening night reviews of a new Broadway show. He could not have known back then when h.. more
Apr 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'Camino Real' at Off the Wall
Tennessee Williams’ Camino Real feels very much like a fantastic accident. It feels like what happens when a genius accidentally stumbles onto something extremely clever and then runs with it. It’s the type of script that might be maddeningly diff.. more
May 15, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard Presents an ‘Rx’ for Laughs
Boulevard Theatre’s 'Rx,' staged in the beautifully converted basement of Plymouth Church, is an appealing love story and satire of America’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals. more
Apr 20, 2015 11:40 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Boulevard Theatre Presents Kate Fodor’s ‘Rx’
Boulevard Theatre takes on Big Pharma with Kate Fodor’s play Rx, April 18-May 3. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:52 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
'Romeo and Juliet' for Seniors
Off the Wall Theatre conjures an interesting atmosphere for its production of Romeo and Juliet. The audience is welcomed into its intimate studio space by residents more
Apr 4, 2014 12:27 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Thank Heavens for Off the Wall
Gigi is one of those old-fashioned storylines that hearkens back to a time when life was all about class systems and love was all about moving between them (preferably upward). Boy (Gaston) knows girl (Gigi). Boy starts to more
Dec 20, 2012 4:24 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Man Like Hong Kong’ Remains a Mystery
A Man Like Hong Kong is Off the Wall Theatre’s current offering to the Euro-mystery genre, promising international intrigue steeped in a back story filled with dark secrets and displaying requisite stealth... more
Sep 28, 2012 2:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Off the Wall's Redemptive 'Tempest'
Off the Wall Theatre has conjured up a perfect storm of a production with its season finale, Shakespeare's The Tempest. The bard's classic tale of revenge and redemption marks a high point for director Dale Gutzman's company, due in large p more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Thugs on the Right
What do the tea party ideologues mean when they speak of liberty and freedom and the Constitution that they supposedly revere? Sometimes they are described as libertarians, but the behavior of their leading candidates betrays an authoritari... more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea i> travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee