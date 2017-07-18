RSS

Marina Dimitrijevic

County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family's money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee's most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an...

Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration ...

Jul 11, 2017 2:20 PM Saving Our Democracy 1 Comments

Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world? You're not alone.

Nov 29, 2016 2:30 PM Expresso 8 Comments

"The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold," Disability Rights Wisconsin's Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. "You're giving people a fighting chance to succeed."

Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partnering on studying the feasibility of offering community identification cards to those who cannot obtain a state ID—most likely those who are elderly, transgender, recently incarcerated, ho...

Nov 10, 2015 2:23 PM News Features 8 Comments

The Working Families Party launched this summer in Wisconsin, naming Milwaukee County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic as state chair and former Supervisor Eyon Biddle as vice chair, after winning victories in nine other states. "We are a new...

Sep 29, 2015 9:23 PM News Features 2 Comments

Over the holiday weekend, as the public was preoccupied with the Fourth of July festivities and an all-out Republican attack on the state's open records law, few realized that Milwaukee County was turned into Chris Abele's private playgroun...

Jul 7, 2015 10:41 PM News Features 12 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele once again sided with suburban conservatives, this time when making appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board of directors. In March, Abele passed over his fellow Milwaukee Demo...

Apr 7, 2015 9:57 PM News Features 5 Comments

The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre...

Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM News Features

Feb 17, 2015 9:30 PM Daily Dose

Add Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic to the list of people who think Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is following in Scott Walker's footsteps. While

Oct 29, 2014 12:18 PM Expresso 4 Comments

Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I'm still digesting the primary returns, but it's safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had..

Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Daily Dose

I'm still processingall that was said during the Shepherd's forum last night for the candidatesrunning in the Democraticprimary for Assembly District 19. This is an open seat, one long held byJon Richards, who's now running for attorneygenera..

Jul 30, 2014 8:49 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

When Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards announced that he would run for attorney general and not seek re-election to Assembly District 19, it was a given that

Jul 30, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 3 Comments

A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors' responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser...

Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM News Features

Jonathan Brostoff recently announced his candidacy for the East Side Assembly seat being vacated by Democrat Jon Richards, who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. The Assembly district includes the

Jan 15, 2014 5:35 PM News Features

Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic will run for the East Side state Assembly seat being vacated by longtime Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards as he runs for state attorney

Nov 20, 2013 12:53 PM News Features

The corporate media have been giving Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele's $1.3 billion no-tax-increase budget a rather positive spin. But the 18 Milwaukee County supervisors got an

Nov 7, 2013 2:40 AM Expresso

Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance

Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM News Features

On Tuesday, Milwaukee County supervisors and the leaders of the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee County War Memorial announced their support for

Jul 24, 2013 1:40 AM Expresso

