Marina Dimitrijevic
Abele's Dirty Little War Against the Honest Elected Officials
County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family's money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee's most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an...
Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
Saving Our Democracy: July 13-19, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration ...
Jul 11, 2017 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy 1 Comments
The Trump Resistance Movement Begins
Feeling depressed, angry, confused or fearful about Donald Trump becoming the leader of the free world? You're not alone.
Nov 29, 2016 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Will the Go Pass Survive?
"The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold," Disability Rights Wisconsin's Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. "You're giving people a fighting chance to succeed."
Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Will Milwaukee Issue Community ID Cards?
The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partnering on studying the feasibility of offering community identification cards to those who cannot obtain a state ID—most likely those who are elderly, transgender, recently incarcerated, ho...
Nov 10, 2015 2:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Working Families Party Seeks to Reshape Wisconsin Politics
The Working Families Party launched this summer in Wisconsin, naming Milwaukee County Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic as state chair and former Supervisor Eyon Biddle as vice chair, after winning victories in nine other states. "We are a new...
Sep 29, 2015 9:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
GOP Legislators Offered to Make Abele Emperor of Milwaukee County
Over the holiday weekend, as the public was preoccupied with the Fourth of July festivities and an all-out Republican attack on the state's open records law, few realized that Milwaukee County was turned into Chris Abele's private playgroun...
Jul 7, 2015 10:41 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Abele Diminishes Milwaukee County’s Representation on MATC Board
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele once again sided with suburban conservatives, this time when making appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board of directors. In March, Abele passed over his fellow Milwaukee Demo...
Apr 7, 2015 9:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Lake Michigan Shoreline Winds Up in Court
The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre...
Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Supervisor Alexander Makes Explosive Claims about Secret Information on Milwaukee County Pension Changes--UPDATED
Feb 17, 2015 9:30 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
County Board Starts Repairing Abele’s Walker-like Budget
Add Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic to the list of people who think Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is following in Scott Walker's footsteps. While
Oct 29, 2014 12:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
What Happened Last Night and What’s Ahead This Fall
Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I'm still digesting the primary returns, but it's safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had..
Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Last Night’s Assembly District 19 Democratic Candidate Forum
I'm still processingall that was said during the Shepherd's forum last night for the candidatesrunning in the Democraticprimary for Assembly District 19. This is an open seat, one long held byJon Richards, who's now running for attorneygenera..
Jul 30, 2014 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
Four East Side Democrats Sprint to the Aug. 12 Primary
When Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards announced that he would run for attorney general and not seek re-election to Assembly District 19, it was a given that
Jul 30, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Mental Health Takeover Bill Lacks Accountability
A bill fast-tracked through the Legislature would remove Milwaukee County supervisors' responsibility for mental health services, putting an unelected Milwaukee County Mental Health Board selected by Gov. Scott Walker in charge of those ser...
Feb 18, 2014 9:12 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Jonathan Brostoff Running for East Side Assembly Seat
Jonathan Brostoff recently announced his candidacy for the East Side Assembly seat being vacated by Democrat Jon Richards, who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. The Assembly district includes the
Jan 15, 2014 5:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Marina Dimitrijevic Will Run for Assembly
Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic will run for the East Side state Assembly seat being vacated by longtime Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards as he runs for state attorney
Nov 20, 2013 12:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee County Residents Ask Supervisors to Fix Abele’s Budget
The corporate media have been giving Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele's $1.3 billion no-tax-increase budget a rather positive spin. But the 18 Milwaukee County supervisors got an
Nov 7, 2013 2:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Supervisors Examine Abele’s County Budget
Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance
Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Support a Hard-Won Compromise on the Lakefront
On Tuesday, Milwaukee County supervisors and the leaders of the Milwaukee Art Museum and the Milwaukee County War Memorial announced their support for
Jul 24, 2013 1:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso