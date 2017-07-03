Marisa Tomei
Film Clips: July 6, 2017
In Spider-Man: Homecoming, director Jon Watts doesn’t recreate Sam Raimi’s stylish noir, but he does deliver an anxious, likeable, young superhero we root for, along with a villain we hope the lad will defeat. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:40 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 12
Addictive drugs have destroyed lives and communities, but the War on Drugs may have done even more damage. The House I Live In gets down among police and pushers, both groups rolling their eyes at any mention of a more
Jul 12, 2013 3:19 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
My Name is Cyrus
When the socially maladroit John (John C. Reilly) meets Molly (Marisa Tomei) while peeing in the bushes at a party he was reluctant to attend, sparks erupt between the lonely adults. Gradually, John becomes aware that Molly has a secret—there is.. more
Dec 17, 2010 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Cherry Orchard
You don’t need to stretch too far to make comparisons between The Cherry Orchard, the final work by playwright Anton Chekhov, and today’s recession. Set in 1904, it’s the story of a wealthy family forced to make concessions for dr,Today more
Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee