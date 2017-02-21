Marissa Ellison
Marquette Theatre Takes on Thornton Wilder's Comedy of Humanity's Survival
This month, Marquette University presents a staging of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth that features big screens and sweepingly dynamic performances. more
Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
An Adorable Apocalypse
Marquette University’s production of The Skin of Our Teeth has much to recommend it. There are some great performances in a contemporary staging one of the weirdest mainstream dramas of the 20th century. There’s a clever production design includi.. more
Feb 19, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Straight to Hell
Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more
Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee