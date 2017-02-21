RSS

Marissa Ellison

inreviewmarquette.jpg.jpe

This month, Marquette University presents a staging of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth that features big screens and sweepingly dynamic performances. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

Marquette University’s production of The Skin of Our Teeth has much to recommend it. There are some great performances in a contemporary staging one of the weirdest mainstream dramas of the 20th century.  There’s a clever production design includi.. more

Feb 19, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

blogimage13499.jpe

Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more

Jan 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES