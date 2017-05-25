RSS

It’s a wonder that Decibully’s albums have aged as wellas they have, because they’re all very much a product of their time. The bandpeaked at the height of indie-rock’s hand-stitched era, a fashion-consciousstretch of the mid-’00s where seeming.. more

May 25, 2017 3:30 PM On Music

maritime.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more

Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

musicgate.jpg.jpe

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

onmusic_maritime.jpg.jpe

"Milwaukee"

Working once again on their own terms, Maritime have returned with their richest, prettiest record yet. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:18 PM Local Music

maritime_tia brindel.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Tia Brindel

Maritime are just a few weeks away from the release of their fifth album, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , and today the group teased another new track from it. Premiered today on Consequence of Sound, "Light You Up" is one of the record's rawest t.. more

Oct 1, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

maritime.jpg.jpe

Maritime's latest album for Dangerbird Records, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , is set for release next month, and today the group previewed their latest single from the record, "Roaming Empire." It's the kind of bittersweet little guitar-pop song.. more

Sep 10, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual fall concert preview. There's a lot we're looking forward to, including big from Beach House, Marit.. more

Sep 10, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

11695990_1036455453032025_3560797141132464735_n.jpg.jpe

The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Local Music

maritime_tia brindel.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Tia Brindel

It's been four years since Milwaukee indie-rockers Maritime released their fourth album Human Hearts, their best yet, and they've got a new one on the way. The band will release Magnetic Bodies/Maps Of Bones on Oct. 16 on Dangerbird Records, and t.. more

Jul 16, 2015 7:40 PM On Music

twim_theoffspring.jpg.jpe

PrideFest and Jazz in the Park announce the official arrival of summer in Milwaukee. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:46 PM This Week in Milwaukee

summerfest_knenewmusicstage.jpg.jpe

Photo and logo courtesy of Summerfest

Apr 30, 2015 11:00 AM On Music

onmusic_maritime.jpg.jpe

"Milwaukee"

Milwaukee indie-rock veterans Maritime are putting the finishing touches on their upcoming album, a follow-up to 2011's Human Hearts, and today they released a video for a single that may or may not make that record's final cut. Fittingly timed to.. more

Apr 14, 2015 4:35 PM On Music

onmusic_localcoverage.jpg.jpe

milwaukeerecord.bandcamp.com

Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more

Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM On Music

local_coverage.jpg.jpe

Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM On Music

blogimage8430.jpe

Sardonic alternative rockers Third Eye Blind and Canadian indie-rockers Metric will headline the second Rock The Green, the festival announced this morning. They\'ll be supported at the near-zero waste festival by Imagine Dragons, Morning Parade a.. more

Jul 10, 2012 1:45 PM On Music

blogimage18875.jpe

In the already rarefied world of folk music, not many acts specialize solely in maritime songs with a cappella vocals. Milwaukee's Bounding Main numbers among that select company, and, as the cover and title of their fourth album attest, th... more

Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage17789.jpe

Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage7460.jpe

Maritime are no strangers to Daytrotter. They recorded their first session for the then-new music blog back in 2006, recorded another in 2007, and headlined several of the site\'s Barnstormer tour dates in 2009. Today the site posted its third ses.. more

Oct 13, 2011 8:00 PM On Music

The Big Lebowski is the funniest film the Coen Brothers ever produced, wrote and directed. It stars Jeff Bridges as “the Dude,” whose real name is Lebowski, which draws him into an underworld swirling around the kidnapping of the trophy wife o.. more

Jul 30, 2011 5:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage14387.jpe

Where a greener band might be giddy with hope after signing to a label like more

Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

