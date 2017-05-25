Maritime
Dramatic Lovers Look To (And Ignore) The Past on Their Debut 7-Inch
It’s a wonder that Decibully’s albums have aged as wellas they have, because they’re all very much a product of their time. The bandpeaked at the height of indie-rock’s hand-stitched era, a fashion-consciousstretch of the mid-’00s where seeming.. more
May 25, 2017 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Maritime’s Tuneful Fifth Act
Working once again on their own terms, Maritime have returned with their richest, prettiest record yet. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:18 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Maritime's Latest Track Lets the Guitars Run Loose
Maritime are just a few weeks away from the release of their fifth album, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , and today the group teased another new track from it. Premiered today on Consequence of Sound, "Light You Up" is one of the record's rawest t.. more
Oct 1, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Maritime's Reassuring New Single, "Roaming Empire"
Maritime's latest album for Dangerbird Records, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , is set for release next month, and today the group previewed their latest single from the record, "Roaming Empire." It's the kind of bittersweet little guitar-pop song.. more
Sep 10, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we offer our annual fall concert preview. There's a lot we're looking forward to, including big from Beach House, Marit.. more
Sep 10, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Breadfest Aims for Inclusivity in its Third Year
The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Maritime Debut Their New Single, "Satellite Love"
It's been four years since Milwaukee indie-rockers Maritime released their fourth album Human Hearts, their best yet, and they've got a new one on the way. The band will release Magnetic Bodies/Maps Of Bones on Oct. 16 on Dangerbird Records, and t.. more
Jul 16, 2015 7:40 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: June 4-10
PrideFest and Jazz in the Park announce the official arrival of summer in Milwaukee. more
Jun 2, 2015 9:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Summerfest's KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) New Music Stage Reveals its Lineup
Apr 30, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Watch Maritime Toast the City in their "Milwaukee" Video
Milwaukee indie-rock veterans Maritime are putting the finishing touches on their upcoming album, a follow-up to 2011's Human Hearts, and today they released a video for a single that may or may not make that record's final cut. Fittingly timed to.. more
Apr 14, 2015 4:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Download January's Local Coverage Concert
Nothing puts a song in perspective like hearing somebody else cover it. It’s hard to overstate how much that simple act of reinterpretation turns a song into something bigger than itself, but that’s something that too many artists in Milwaukee’s i.. more
Feb 16, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Eight Local Acts Will Cover Each Other at the Inaugural "Local Coverage" Concert
Oct 15, 2014 8:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Third Eye Blind and Metric Will Headline Rock The Green
Sardonic alternative rockers Third Eye Blind and Canadian indie-rockers Metric will headline the second Rock The Green, the festival announced this morning. They\'ll be supported at the near-zero waste festival by Imagine Dragons, Morning Parade a.. more
Jul 10, 2012 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bounding Main
In the already rarefied world of folk music, not many acts specialize solely in maritime songs with a cappella vocals. Milwaukee's Bounding Main numbers among that select company, and, as the cover and title of their fourth album attest, th... more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The Promise Ring Reunites and Reminisces
Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Hear Maritime's Latest Daytrotter Session
Maritime are no strangers to Daytrotter. They recorded their first session for the then-new music blog back in 2006, recorded another in 2007, and headlined several of the site\'s Barnstormer tour dates in 2009. Today the site posted its third ses.. more
Oct 13, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Big Lebowski Set
The Big Lebowski is the funniest film the Coen Brothers ever produced, wrote and directed. It stars Jeff Bridges as “the Dude,” whose real name is Lebowski, which draws him into an underworld swirling around the kidnapping of the trophy wife o.. more
Jul 30, 2011 5:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Maritime and the Freedom of No Expectations
Where a greener band might be giddy with hope after signing to a label like more
Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE