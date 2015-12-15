RSS

Marius Petipa

ae.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more

Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature

dance_milwaukeeballet2.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

For the fourth year, Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional company MBII and the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center offered a unique program of legendary ballets and worthy world premieres beautifully costumed and staged in a hall small en... more

Jan 27, 2015 9:45 PM Classical Music

a+egateway_dance.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more

Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM A&E Feature

dancepreview_swanlake.jpg.jpe

In rehearsal for Milwaukee Ballet's Swan Lake, Luz San Miguel dances the delicate curved arabesques of the White Swan with more than grace and perfect technique; she seems endlessly apologetic. The mournful girl knows that more

May 14, 2013 11:59 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES