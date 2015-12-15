Marius Petipa
‘The Nutcracker’: A Gift for One and All
The Milwaukee Ballet offers its beloved annual production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. The Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra and Milwaukee Children’s Choir perform the music with a staggering 200 dancers onstage at... more
Dec 15, 2015 7:39 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
MBII Brings Old and New to South Milwaukee PAC
For the fourth year, Milwaukee Ballet’s pre-professional company MBII and the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center offered a unique program of legendary ballets and worthy world premieres beautifully costumed and staged in a hall small en... more
Jan 27, 2015 9:45 PM John Schneider Classical Music
‘Fall Dance Festival’
Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more
Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Pushing Classical into Contemporary
In rehearsal for Milwaukee Ballet's Swan Lake, Luz San Miguel dances the delicate curved arabesques of the White Swan with more than grace and perfect technique; she seems endlessly apologetic. The mournful girl knows that more
May 14, 2013 11:59 PM John Schneider Classical Music