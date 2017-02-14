RSS
Marjane Satrapi
Iranian Film at Milwaukee’s French Film Festival
This year UW-Milwaukee’s Festival of Films in French celebrates 20 years with 20 films spanning the globe; admission for all films is free. On Feb. 19, catch Poulet aux prunes (Chicken with Plums) at 3 p.m. in the UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema.... more
Feb 14, 2017 4:30 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Marjane Satrapi’s Chicken with Plums
Jan 22, 2013 4:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
