RSS

Mark Borchardt

wherethegreatspiritslive.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Mark Borchardt stars as a possible serial killer in Melonie Gartner’s new film, Where the Great Spirits Live. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:39 PM Film Reviews

markborchardt.jpg.jpe

Displaying treasures foundamidst the junk of a disposable culture has always been the mission of the Found Footage Festival. Theannual touring film festival is a showcase for oddball videos rescued fromdumpsters and thrift shops by .. more

Nov 18, 2016 2:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_tworivers.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival, Milwaukee’s inaugural horror-centered film festival, runs April 8-9 at the Underground Collaborative. more

Apr 5, 2016 1:26 PM Film Reviews

ihatehollywood_tworivers.jpg.jpe

Two Rivers - The Movie / Via Facebook

Oneof the most familiar faces from Milwaukee’s indie film culture, Mark Borchardt,co-stars in Two Rivers , a short by writer-director Melonie Gartner. The storyis set in the Wisconsin town of the same name against a backdrop of rumoredfactory .. more

Mar 13, 2015 3:50 PM I Hate Hollywood

Sep 25, 2014 12:29 PM I Hate Hollywood

books2.jpg.jpe

Valerie Solanas is a detailed account of the life and times of the infamous would-be assassin of the venerated pop artist Andy Warhol and author of the notorious SCUM Manifesto. According to Warhol, everyone gets his 15 minutes of fame, and... more

Aug 5, 2014 9:40 PM Books

Another book on the Rolling Stones? You got it. But this isn’t a dense biographical tome you have to set serious time aside for; rather, at less than 200 pages, it’s a breezy, enjoyable look back at a brief tour of smaller British venues by... more

Jun 3, 2014 12:48 AM Books

Once again, Godzilla is an amazing monster that rises from the sea to dwarf skyscrapers and to terrorize mankind. But wait! Godzilla also saves us from two long-gestating creatures that feast on radiation and devastate everything in their p... more

May 15, 2014 1:30 AM Film Clips

War is a strange, sad affair, but as Ian Morris argues in War! What is it Good For?: Conflict and the Progress of Civilization from Primates to Robots (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), it may turn out to be a very helpful one and actually bring ... more

May 15, 2014 1:02 AM Books 1 Comments

Hamlet is the ghost that keepscoming and two Milwaukee filmmakers, Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant, have produced anew rendition of the familiar story with HamletA.D.D.The tone is mock serious. As the stentorianvoice on the trailer intones, i.. more

May 8, 2014 12:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

Most people have an irrevocable bond with their pets as well as the animal world in general, and it’s that connection that makes Frankenstein’s Cat: Cuddling Up to Biotech’s Brave New Beasts (Scientific American/Farrar, more

Jul 30, 2013 11:58 PM Books

off.jpg.jpe

Director Frankie Latina has begun work on Snap Shot, his second feature-length film. Starring Danny Trejo and native son Mark Borchardt, shooting is slated for Milwaukee this spring. Latina’s debut, Modus Operandi more

May 21, 2013 1:40 AM Off the Cuff

Moses Gates has been around the world. To be more exact: around, above and below. But that doesn't make him a high-flying airline pilot or a down-and-dirty West Virginia coal miner. The title bestowed upon him and his ilk more

May 8, 2013 3:53 AM Books

 Director Frankie Latina andscreenwriter Gilbert Trejo are raising money for their next film, Snap Shot ,through the Sundance Institute artist services page on Kickstarter. Latinahopes to begin shooting Snap Shot in Milwaukee this s.. more

Mar 9, 2013 5:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage18540.jpe

John Kennedy Toole, author of the venerated cult classic A Confederacy of Dunces, was (the following may be a well-worn maxim, but its relevance remains steadfast in this case) a brief, bright comet in the dark skies of the literary night..... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18196.jpe

Jonathan Gottschall has written a smart, concise book on the history and implications of storytelling, providing a refreshing and insightful overview of the mystery and importance of story. To the English grad this may appear to be an obvio... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage17715.jpe

Mark Borchardt, the low- (or was it no-?) budget filmmaker documented in the 1999 cult favorite American Movie, hasn't stood still in the years since he first made a splash. He has appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” and other... more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Although it's been more than a decade since his Herculean efforts to produce an indie in Milwaukee were documented in American Movie, Mark Borchardt remains a hometown favorite among local filmmakers. He was able to translate his American M... more

Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2011

blogimage13330.jpe

Hipsterdom, a fascinating counterculture of 20- and 30-somethings that rose to distinction by its hatred of everything mainstream while remaining highly market-oriented and consumer-driven, is the subject of the hilarious new book Stuff Hip... more

Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11375.jpe

Few would argue the notion that B.B. King is the greatest living blues guitarist, a claim that he will once again prove when he takes the M&I Classic Rock Stage tonight. But there would be no legend without Lucille, his beloved Gibson guita... more

Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more
bookreview_broadcasthysteria.jpg.jpe

A. Brad Schwartz’s Broadcast Hysteria: Orson Welles’s War of the Worlds and the Art of Fake News (Hill and Wang) makes an in-depth examination and counter-point to the legends surrounding that faked Martian invasion presented by the Mercury... more

Sep 15, 2015 5:21 PM Books

2015-02-10_19-50-52.jpg.jpe

Tami Williams has produced an authoritative, scholarly survey of one of France’s pioneer female filmmakers. Germaine Dulac: A Cinema of Sensations (University of Illinois Press) is a fascinating text for cinephiles and Francophiles alike. more

Feb 10, 2015 8:44 PM Books

books2.jpg.jpe

Valerie Solanas is a detailed account of the life and times of the infamous would-be assassin of the venerated pop artist Andy Warhol and author of the notorious SCUM Manifesto. According to Warhol, everyone gets his 15 minutes of fame, and... more

Aug 5, 2014 9:40 PM Books

Another book on the Rolling Stones? You got it. But this isn’t a dense biographical tome you have to set serious time aside for; rather, at less than 200 pages, it’s a breezy, enjoyable look back at a brief tour of smaller British venues by... more

Jun 3, 2014 12:48 AM Books

War is a strange, sad affair, but as Ian Morris argues in War! What is it Good For?: Conflict and the Progress of Civilization from Primates to Robots (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), it may turn out to be a very helpful one and actually bring ... more

May 15, 2014 1:02 AM Books 1 Comments

Most people have an irrevocable bond with their pets as well as the animal world in general, and it’s that connection that makes Frankenstein’s Cat: Cuddling Up to Biotech’s Brave New Beasts (Scientific American/Farrar, more

Jul 30, 2013 11:58 PM Books

Moses Gates has been around the world. To be more exact: around, above and below. But that doesn't make him a high-flying airline pilot or a down-and-dirty West Virginia coal miner. The title bestowed upon him and his ilk more

May 8, 2013 3:53 AM Books

books.jpg.jpe

The steely-eyed gaze. The sudden glint of a hidden blade. The hulking contours of an ominous figure. Immediately you think: psychopath, serial killer. And rightfully so.But think again, for there exists a spectrum of psychopaths out there b... more

Dec 12, 2012 4:33 PM Books

blogimage19680.jpe

Where's the Truth? Letters and Journals, 1948-1957 (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), edited by Mary Boyd Higgins, is the fourth and final installment culled from the writings of highly... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18540.jpe

John Kennedy Toole, author of the venerated cult classic A Confederacy of Dunces, was (the following may be a well-worn maxim, but its relevance remains steadfast in this case) a brief, bright comet in the dark skies of the literary night..... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage18196.jpe

Jonathan Gottschall has written a smart, concise book on the history and implications of storytelling, providing a refreshing and insightful overview of the mystery and importance of story. To the English grad this may appear to be an obvio... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES