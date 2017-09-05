Mark Borchardt
Mark Borchardt Stars in Melonie Gartner's New Film
Milwaukee’s Mark Borchardt stars as a possible serial killer in Melonie Gartner’s new film, Where the Great Spirits Live. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:39 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Found Footage Festival Comes to Milwaukee
Displaying treasures foundamidst the junk of a disposable culture has always been the mission of the Found Footage Festival. Theannual touring film festival is a showcase for oddball videos rescued fromdumpsters and thrift shops by .. more
Nov 18, 2016 2:08 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Viewer Discretion is Advised
Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival, Milwaukee’s inaugural horror-centered film festival, runs April 8-9 at the Underground Collaborative. more
Apr 5, 2016 1:26 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Two Rivers Psychological Drama
Oneof the most familiar faces from Milwaukee’s indie film culture, Mark Borchardt,co-stars in Two Rivers , a short by writer-director Melonie Gartner. The storyis set in the Wisconsin town of the same name against a backdrop of rumoredfactory .. more
Mar 13, 2015 3:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Frankie Latina’s Snapshot
Sep 25, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Valerie Solanas: The Defiant Life of the Woman Who Wrote SCUM (and Shot Andy Warhol) (Feminist Press), by Breanne Fahs
Valerie Solanas is a detailed account of the life and times of the infamous would-be assassin of the venerated pop artist Andy Warhol and author of the notorious SCUM Manifesto. According to Warhol, everyone gets his 15 minutes of fame, and... more
Aug 5, 2014 9:40 PM Mark Borchardt Books
Ain’t It Time We Said Goodbye: The Rolling Stones on the Road to Exile (Da Capo Press), by Robert Greenfield
Another book on the Rolling Stones? You got it. But this isn’t a dense biographical tome you have to set serious time aside for; rather, at less than 200 pages, it’s a breezy, enjoyable look back at a brief tour of smaller British venues by... more
Jun 3, 2014 12:48 AM Mark Borchardt Books
Film Clips: May 15
Once again, Godzilla is an amazing monster that rises from the sea to dwarf skyscrapers and to terrorize mankind. But wait! Godzilla also saves us from two long-gestating creatures that feast on radiation and devastate everything in their p... more
May 15, 2014 1:30 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Brighter Side of War?
War is a strange, sad affair, but as Ian Morris argues in War! What is it Good For?: Conflict and the Progress of Civilization from Primates to Robots (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), it may turn out to be a very helpful one and actually bring ... more
May 15, 2014 1:02 AM Mark Borchardt Books 1 Comments
Hamlet A.D.D.
Hamlet is the ghost that keepscoming and two Milwaukee filmmakers, Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant, have produced anew rendition of the familiar story with HamletA.D.D.The tone is mock serious. As the stentorianvoice on the trailer intones, i.. more
May 8, 2014 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Frankenpets, Anyone?
Most people have an irrevocable bond with their pets as well as the animal world in general, and it’s that connection that makes Frankenstein’s Cat: Cuddling Up to Biotech’s Brave New Beasts (Scientific American/Farrar, more
Jul 30, 2013 11:58 PM Mark Borchardt Books
Seriously Seedy and Inspired
Director Frankie Latina has begun work on Snap Shot, his second feature-length film. Starring Danny Trejo and native son Mark Borchardt, shooting is slated for Milwaukee this spring. Latina’s debut, Modus Operandi more
May 21, 2013 1:40 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
High Urban Adventure
Moses Gates has been around the world. To be more exact: around, above and below. But that doesn't make him a high-flying airline pilot or a down-and-dirty West Virginia coal miner. The title bestowed upon him and his ilk more
May 8, 2013 3:53 AM Mark Borchardt Books
Frankie Latina’s Snap Shot
Director Frankie Latina andscreenwriter Gilbert Trejo are raising money for their next film, Snap Shot ,through the Sundance Institute artist services page on Kickstarter. Latinahopes to begin shooting Snap Shot in Milwaukee this s.. more
Mar 9, 2013 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
'Butterfly in the Typewriter' Remembers John Kennedy Toole
John Kennedy Toole, author of the venerated cult classic A Confederacy of Dunces, was (the following may be a well-worn maxim, but its relevance remains steadfast in this case) a brief, bright comet in the dark skies of the literary night..... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Mark Borchardt Books
Humans Are 'The Storytelling Animal'
Jonathan Gottschall has written a smart, concise book on the history and implications of storytelling, providing a refreshing and insightful overview of the mystery and importance of story. To the English grad this may appear to be an obvio... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Mark Borchardt Books
Mark Borchardt Beyond 'American Movie'
Mark Borchardt, the low- (or was it no-?) budget filmmaker documented in the 1999 cult favorite American Movie, hasn't stood still in the years since he first made a splash. He has appeared on “Late Show With David Letterman” and other... more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Mark Borchardt
Although it's been more than a decade since his Herculean efforts to produce an indie in Milwaukee were documented in American Movie, Mark Borchardt remains a hometown favorite among local filmmakers. He was able to translate his American M... more
Nov 9, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2011
Brookfield Native on ‘Stuff Hipsters Hate’
Hipsterdom, a fascinating counterculture of 20- and 30-somethings that rose to distinction by its hatred of everything mainstream while remaining highly market-oriented and consumer-driven, is the subject of the hilarious new book Stuff Hip... more
Dec 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
B.B. King
Few would argue the notion that B.B. King is the greatest living blues guitarist, a claim that he will once again prove when he takes the M&I Classic Rock Stage tonight. But there would be no legend without Lucille, his beloved Gibson guita... more
Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Broadcast Hysteria?
A. Brad Schwartz’s Broadcast Hysteria: Orson Welles’s War of the Worlds and the Art of Fake News (Hill and Wang) makes an in-depth examination and counter-point to the legends surrounding that faked Martian invasion presented by the Mercury... more
Sep 15, 2015 5:21 PM Mark Borchardt Books
‘A Cinema of Sensations’
Tami Williams has produced an authoritative, scholarly survey of one of France’s pioneer female filmmakers. Germaine Dulac: A Cinema of Sensations (University of Illinois Press) is a fascinating text for cinephiles and Francophiles alike. more
Feb 10, 2015 8:44 PM Mark Borchardt Books
From Killers to Car Dealers
The steely-eyed gaze. The sudden glint of a hidden blade. The hulking contours of an ominous figure. Immediately you think: psychopath, serial killer. And rightfully so.But think again, for there exists a spectrum of psychopaths out there b... more
Dec 12, 2012 4:33 PM Mark Borchardt Books
'Where's the Truth' Behind Wilhelm Reich?
Where's the Truth? Letters and Journals, 1948-1957 (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), edited by Mary Boyd Higgins, is the fourth and final installment culled from the writings of highly... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Mark Borchardt Books
