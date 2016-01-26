RSS

Mark Borkowski

policechange.jpg.jpe

There were good reasons for the anger and skepticism of many of the 700-plus people packing a public hearing last week as the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Departme... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:10 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

news1_budget.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Supervisors questioned Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s commitment to implementing the 2015 budget. The 2015 budget provides for 25 new sheriffs deputies but the Abele administration is only allowing five deputies t... more

Apr 14, 2015 7:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

cntybrdrmw.jpg.jpe

In its first two listening sessions, the new OUR Milwaukee County initiative drew more than 160 people speaking out about the proposed downsizing and reform of Milwaukee County government. more

Mar 21, 2013 5:17 PM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES