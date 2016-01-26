Mark Borkowski
Policing Is Changing at Long Last
There were good reasons for the anger and skepticism of many of the 700-plus people packing a public hearing last week as the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation into the policies and practices of the Milwaukee Police Departme... more
Jan 26, 2016 1:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Is the County Executive Simply Ignoring the County Board?
Milwaukee County Supervisors questioned Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s commitment to implementing the 2015 budget. The 2015 budget provides for 25 new sheriffs deputies but the Abele administration is only allowing five deputies t... more
Apr 14, 2015 7:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Community Meetings Reveal Opposition to County Board Downsizing
In its first two listening sessions, the new OUR Milwaukee County initiative drew more than 160 people speaking out about the proposed downsizing and reform of Milwaukee County government. more
Mar 21, 2013 5:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features