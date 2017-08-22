RSS

Mark Bucher

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

History in Wisconsin has quite a few strange dichotomies. In the first half of the 1950s, a senator from Appleton led a Communist witch hunt. As Joseph McCarthy’s Red and Lavender Scares were being conducted,  Milwaukee city government was h.. more

Oct 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Dive-in through South Gate. Pas Milwaukee Pubs Gardan Stage and Paddy’s Cafe. Hang a right at High Cross and go on straight ahead. On your left is Literary Corner. On your right is a genealogy kiosk. Right there between the two of them is th.. more

Aug 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Troy Freund

In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more

May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Theater

Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more

Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM A&E Feature

It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more

Oct 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Boulevard Theatre’s presents the romantic comedy Handle With Care, by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams. Show runs Nov. 7- 29 at Plymouth Church. more

Oct 27, 2015 9:26 PM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre will be holding auditions for its 30th Anniversary Season next month. Potential scripts for the upcoming 2015-2016 theater season include Jason Odell Williams’ contemporary comedy Handle With Care , C. Denby Swanson’s contemp.. more

May 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Troy Freund

Boulevard Theatre’s 'Rx,' staged in the beautifully converted basement of Plymouth Church, is an appealing love story and satire of America’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals. more

Apr 20, 2015 11:40 AM Theater

Photo Credit: Troy Freund

Boulevard Theatre takes on Big Pharma with Kate Fodor’s play Rx, April 18-May 3. more

Apr 15, 2015 12:52 AM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader about choosing an appropriate Secret Santa gift for an office crush, and plugs exciting events including the Skylight Music Theatre’s Friends of Dorothy Party, Women’s Voices Milwaukee’s “Spirits of t... more

Dec 9, 2014 11:17 PM Hear Me Out

In 18th-century Paris, the appellation boulevard theatre meant a formerly itinerant acting company who’d carved out year-round indoor space along the newly more

Sep 8, 2014 10:54 PM A&E Feature

Often cited as a key factor in the revival of the Kinnickinnic business district and a kick-starter of the Bay View renaissance, Boulevard Theatreâ€”founded by Artistic Director Mark Bucher nearly 30 years agoâ€”presents a staged reading of... more

Jul 17, 2014 6:06 PM Theater 1 Comments

The Boulevard Theatre's intimate stage plays host to romantic comedy once more as artistic director Mark Bucher stages the Milwaukee premier of Joe DiPietro's The Last Romance. Michael Weber is slightly inert as Ralph, a widower more

Feb 27, 2013 3:42 PM Theater

The Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre stages George Bernard Shaw's Don Juan in Hell without any formal costuming or set design. The production focuses a conversation in hell between the legendary lover Don Juan more

Nov 20, 2012 12:44 PM Theater

Just in time for Election Day, Bay View’s Boulevard Theatre is producing a reading of Gore Vidal’s politically charged dramatic comedy The Best Man. David Flores and Mark Bucher direct... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Off the Cuff

The Boulevard Theatre's cozy studio space is perfect for the intimate comedies staged by Artistic Director Mark Bucher. The theater group opens its season Sept. 19 with the Midwest premiere of Yasmina Reza's Life (x) 3. It is precisely... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 The Boulevard Theatre is working on a promising upcoming season of shows. Under consideration for production at this time are shows including Shooting Star, Don Juan in Hell, the Jerker and Living Out. Of course, in order to stage such product.. more

Jul 18, 2012 4:32 AM Theater

There are some shows that just don't sound fun until you read the cast list. Such is the case with an upcoming benefit reading for the Boulevard Theatre. A reading of Neil SImon's The Odd Couple? Couldn't possibly be more boring. David Flores as .. more

Jul 15, 2012 9:51 AM Theater

