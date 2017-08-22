Mark Bucher
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 24-30, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Performing Arts Weekly 3.2.17
The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee History and Sullivan without Gilbert
History in Wisconsin has quite a few strange dichotomies. In the first half of the 1950s, a senator from Appleton led a Communist witch hunt. As Joseph McCarthy’s Red and Lavender Scares were being conducted, Milwaukee city government was h.. more
Oct 19, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theater at Irish Fest This Weekend
Dive-in through South Gate. Pas Milwaukee Pubs Gardan Stage and Paddy’s Cafe. Hang a right at High Cross and go on straight ahead. On your left is Literary Corner. On your right is a genealogy kiosk. Right there between the two of them is th.. more
Aug 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Devolution of Language
In the Boulevard Theatre’s currently running production of The Bald Soprano, two supercilious, well-to-do couples bicker, backbite and vie for dominance with increasing incomprehensibility, such that by play’s end, language has broken down ... more
May 3, 2016 3:28 PM Selena Milewski Theater
The Time of His Life
Mark Bucher reflects on the growth and persistence of his Boulevard Theatre as the company celebrates its 30th season. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:02 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Boulevard’s HANDLE WITH CARE Next Month
It just might be the first Christmas show of the holiday season. And it’s Jewish. And it’s being staged at a UCC church. Did I mention it’s also a romantic comedy? Hugh Blewett and Zoe Schwartz star with Mitch Weindorf and Chrstine Lathrop.. more
Oct 31, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Midwest Premiere of ‘Handle With Care’
Boulevard Theatre’s presents the romantic comedy Handle With Care, by Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer Jason Odell Williams. Show runs Nov. 7- 29 at Plymouth Church. more
Oct 27, 2015 9:26 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Boulevard Theatre General Auditions
The Boulevard Theatre will be holding auditions for its 30th Anniversary Season next month. Potential scripts for the upcoming 2015-2016 theater season include Jason Odell Williams’ contemporary comedy Handle With Care , C. Denby Swanson’s contemp.. more
May 29, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard Presents an ‘Rx’ for Laughs
Boulevard Theatre’s 'Rx,' staged in the beautifully converted basement of Plymouth Church, is an appealing love story and satire of America’s over-dependence on pharmaceuticals. more
Apr 20, 2015 11:40 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Boulevard Theatre Presents Kate Fodor’s ‘Rx’
Boulevard Theatre takes on Big Pharma with Kate Fodor’s play Rx, April 18-May 3. more
Apr 15, 2015 12:52 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
A Fine Line Between Naughty and Nice
Ruthie answers a question from a reader about choosing an appropriate Secret Santa gift for an office crush, and plugs exciting events including the Skylight Music Theatre’s Friends of Dorothy Party, Women’s Voices Milwaukee’s “Spirits of t... more
Dec 9, 2014 11:17 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
The Boulevard Theatre Opens ‘Pal Joey’ at the South Milwaukee PAC
In 18th-century Paris, the appellation boulevard theatre meant a formerly itinerant acting company who’d carved out year-round indoor space along the newly more
Sep 8, 2014 10:54 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Two Nights Only: A Staged Reading of ‘The Chalk Garden’
Often cited as a key factor in the revival of the Kinnickinnic business district and a kick-starter of the Bay View renaissance, Boulevard Theatreâ€”founded by Artistic Director Mark Bucher nearly 30 years agoâ€”presents a staged reading of... more
Jul 17, 2014 6:06 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater 1 Comments
Romance at the Boulevard
The Boulevard Theatre's intimate stage plays host to romantic comedy once more as artistic director Mark Bucher stages the Milwaukee premier of Joe DiPietro's The Last Romance. Michael Weber is slightly inert as Ralph, a widower more
Feb 27, 2013 3:42 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Conversations in Hell
The Boulevard Ensemble Studio Theatre stages George Bernard Shaw's Don Juan in Hell without any formal costuming or set design. The production focuses a conversation in hell between the legendary lover Don Juan more
Nov 20, 2012 12:44 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Flores, Bucher on Vidal’s ‘Best Man’
Just in time for Election Day, Bay View’s Boulevard Theatre is producing a reading of Gore Vidal’s politically charged dramatic comedy The Best Man. David Flores and Mark Bucher direct... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Boulevard Theatre's Comedic Look at 'Life'
The Boulevard Theatre's cozy studio space is perfect for the intimate comedies staged by Artistic Director Mark Bucher. The theater group opens its season Sept. 19 with the Midwest premiere of Yasmina Reza's Life (x) 3. It is precisely... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boulevard Auditions
The Boulevard Theatre is working on a promising upcoming season of shows. Under consideration for production at this time are shows including Shooting Star, Don Juan in Hell, the Jerker and Living Out. Of course, in order to stage such product.. more
Jul 18, 2012 4:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Boulevard Theatre's Odd Couple
There are some shows that just don't sound fun until you read the cast list. Such is the case with an upcoming benefit reading for the Boulevard Theatre. A reading of Neil SImon's The Odd Couple? Couldn't possibly be more boring. David Flores as .. more
Jul 15, 2012 9:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater