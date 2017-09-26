RSS

Mark Clements

inreview_rep_b_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater rolled the dice last weekend and came up a big winner with its spectacular production of the classic 1940s New York underworld musical, Guys & Dolls. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

milwaukeerepguysdolls.jpg.jpe

Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreviewrepbymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Theater

paw_blvdthatre_a_bytroyfreund.jpg.jpe

The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreview_rep_acc_a_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Theater

aegateway_acc_a.jpg.jpe

This year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues the holiday tradition with a new adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Artistic Director Mark Clements. more

Nov 22, 2016 1:35 PM A&E Feature

tumblr_inline_o9najgxtvr1qb3ft7_500.jpg.jpe

Once again The Milwaukee Rep is looking for kids to perform in its long-running annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater. They’re looking for children all over the state to perform in the show, which is being directed and adapte.. more

Jul 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Bronzeville Arts Ensemble Producing Artist Director Malkia Stampley and Milwaukee Repertory Theater Artistic Director Mark Clements have a dialogue about the goals of their company’s new partnership. more

Mar 8, 2016 9:55 AM Spring Arts Guide

a+egateway_rep_(bykelseylawler).jpg.jpe

With its production of The Invisible Hand, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater begins a four-year relationship with leading American playwright Ayad Akhtar. Only Shakespeare had more productions in the United States last season than Akhtar whos... more

Feb 16, 2016 5:02 PM A&E Feature

vgad_saintsinnerpope.jpg.jpe

On Friday morning, the video game Internet community was, unsurprisingly, angry. Angry over the recent “censorship” of Nintendo’s Xenoblade Chronicles X, the removal of a boob size adjuster for a 13 year old girl protagonist. Angry at Electroni.. more

Nov 24, 2015 5:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

theatrereview_dreamgirls_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater launched its season last weekend by conjuring up a dazzling dream of a production, Dreamgirls, the successful Broadway musical now delighting Milwaukee audiences. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:57 PM Theater

dreamgirls_8206.jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater launched its season last weekend by conjuring up a dazzling dream of a production, Dreamgirls, the successful Broadway musical now delighting Milwaukee audiences.Leave,Theater more

Sep 28, 2015 5:15 PM Theater

ae_mkereppeterpan_sandyunderwood.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Sandy Underwood

Peter and the Starcatcher, which tells the tale of how a nameless young boy becomes the timeless character known as Peter Pan, is being presented in by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:16 PM A&E Feature

theaterpreview_amish.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater showcases Deborah Staples in its upcoming one-woman show The Amish Project by Jessica Dickey. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:19 PM Theater

rep.jpg.jpe

Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple, based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker more

Oct 1, 2014 3:12 PM Theater

colorpurple.jpg.jpe

Celie, the protagonist of The Color Purple, has her second child at age fourteen. The baby daddy is her father. Her babies disappear; for all she knows, he’s killed them more

Sep 15, 2014 5:02 PM A&E Feature

theater.jpg.jpe

“I thought this piece, when I saw it, was the funniest piece I’ve seen in a very, very long time,” says Artistic Director Mark Clements of Bruce Arntson’s The Doyle & Debbie Show. Thus, The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has brought togethe... more

Aug 28, 2014 11:34 PM Theater

10171828_10152251495605845_1759104071105479431_n.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater closes its 60th season with David Bar Katz’ brilliant play, The History of Invulnerability. The story is conceived as the deathbed reflections of Superman’s creator Jerry Siegel, a gifted writer who, with ill... more

Apr 16, 2014 2:00 AM Theater

a+egateway_repssuperman.jpg.jpe

“I’ve never related to comics but I love the concept of selective memory,” Director Mark Clements said of The History Invulnerability, a fantasy biography by playwright more

Apr 2, 2014 12:17 AM A&E Feature

theater.jpg.jpe

What is most likely to become legend? Our personal memories? The latest tabloid headlines? Or the possibility that those who are larger than life are no different than the rest of us? In fact, they may very well be far more wounded than we—... more

Jan 17, 2014 2:49 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES