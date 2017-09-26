Mark Clements
The Rep's Spectacular 'Guys & Dolls'
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater rolled the dice last weekend and came up a big winner with its spectacular production of the classic 1940s New York underworld musical, Guys & Dolls. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 14, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights shows opening mid-September, including the Milwaukee Rep’s Guys and Dolls, Racine Theatre Guild’s Boeing Boeing and a chamber concert by the Prometheus Trio at the Conservatory of Music. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Rep's 'Glass Menagerie' a Gritty Portrait of Mental Illness
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of Tennessee Williams’ classic “memory play," The Glass Menagerie, is an ambitious portrait of mental illness and tortured familial love. It runs through April 9 in the Quadracci Powerhouse Theat... more
Mar 14, 2017 2:05 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Performing Arts Weekly 3.2.17
The Boulevard Theatre presents the Midwest premiere of John Murrell’s dramatic comedy Taking Shakespeare; The Milwaukee Rep presents American playwright Tennessee Williams’ classic, five-character memory play, The Glass Menagerie; Rebecca H... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
It’s Time for ‘A Christmas Carol’!
A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more
Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘A Christmas Carol’ Retold
This year, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater continues the holiday tradition with a new adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol by Artistic Director Mark Clements. more
Nov 22, 2016 1:35 PM Angelika Villafuerte A&E Feature
Rep Kids’ Auditions for A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Once again The Milwaukee Rep is looking for kids to perform in its long-running annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Pabst Theater. They’re looking for children all over the state to perform in the show, which is being directed and adapte.. more
Jul 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
'We Need to Live the Creed’
Bronzeville Arts Ensemble Producing Artist Director Malkia Stampley and Milwaukee Repertory Theater Artistic Director Mark Clements have a dialogue about the goals of their company’s new partnership. more
Mar 8, 2016 9:55 AM John Schneider Spring Arts Guide
‘The Invisible Hand’ at the Milwaukee Rep
With its production of The Invisible Hand, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater begins a four-year relationship with leading American playwright Ayad Akhtar. Only Shakespeare had more productions in the United States last season than Akhtar whos... more
Feb 16, 2016 5:02 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Saint, Sinner, Pope: The Inconsistent Narrative of Video Game Outrage
Nov 24, 2015 5:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
A Dream of a Show
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater launched its season last weekend by conjuring up a dazzling dream of a production, Dreamgirls, the successful Broadway musical now delighting Milwaukee audiences. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:57 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Sep 28, 2015 5:15 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ at the Milwaukee Rep
Peter and the Starcatcher, which tells the tale of how a nameless young boy becomes the timeless character known as Peter Pan, is being presented in by the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. more
Apr 14, 2015 6:16 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller A&E Feature
‘The Amish Project’ featuring Deborah Staples
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater showcases Deborah Staples in its upcoming one-woman show The Amish Project by Jessica Dickey. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:19 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Rep’s ‘Color Purple’
Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple, based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker more
Oct 1, 2014 3:12 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘The Color Purple’
Celie, the protagonist of The Color Purple, has her second child at age fourteen. The baby daddy is her father. Her babies disappear; for all she knows, he’s killed them more
Sep 15, 2014 5:02 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Funny Side of Country Western
“I thought this piece, when I saw it, was the funniest piece I’ve seen in a very, very long time,” says Artistic Director Mark Clements of Bruce Arntson’s The Doyle & Debbie Show. Thus, The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has brought togethe... more
Aug 28, 2014 11:34 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The True Origins of Superman
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater closes its 60th season with David Bar Katz’ brilliant play, The History of Invulnerability. The story is conceived as the deathbed reflections of Superman’s creator Jerry Siegel, a gifted writer who, with ill... more
Apr 16, 2014 2:00 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Superman’s Final Flight?
“I’ve never related to comics but I love the concept of selective memory,” Director Mark Clements said of The History Invulnerability, a fantasy biography by playwright more
Apr 2, 2014 12:17 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Judy Garland at the End of the Rainbow
What is most likely to become legend? Our personal memories? The latest tabloid headlines? Or the possibility that those who are larger than life are no different than the rest of us? In fact, they may very well be far more wounded than we—... more
Jan 17, 2014 2:49 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater