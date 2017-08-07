RSS

Mark Davis

jazz_1.jpg.jpe

Three groups of Milwaukee players delved into the repertoire of jazz music’s long history and intimated what the genre’s future could be. more

Aug 7, 2017 10:07 AM Concert Reviews

we six.jpg.jpe

Six of the teachers responsible for educating so many local jazz players showed off their own chops at the Jazz Estate Saturday night. more

Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_jazzestate_a.jpg.jpe

“It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different,” new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Music Feature

offthecuff_markdavis.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews Mark Davis, Milwaukee’s premier jazz pianist, director of the Wisconsin Conservatory’s Jazz Institute and member of the faculty jazz ensemble We Six, which can be heard on the recording Bird Say. Davis has also autho... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:31 PM Off the Cuff

albumreview_juliwood.jpg.jpe

Even the most unexpected material can be transformed into jazz. Take the new CD by Milwaukee expatriate Juli Wood. On Dark Forest, the tenor saxophonist molds and shapes traditional Finnish folk songs into music reminiscent of a 1950s cool-... more

Aug 18, 2015 8:27 PM Album Reviews

musicgateway_jamiebraywicki_bybryanmir.jpg.jpe

Bryan Mir

With his jazz group Dreamland, Jamie Breiwick considers Thelonious Monk from all angles. more

Jan 20, 2015 9:53 PM Music Feature

davidhazeltine24_j.abbott.jpg.jpe

At 4 a.m. on Aug.19, David Hazeltine received a text saying that his friend and mentor Cedar Walton, a giant of jazz piano, had passed away at age 79. Walton’s name doesn't readily elicit a s,Music more

Sep 9, 2013 1:57 PM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES