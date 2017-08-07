Mark Davis
Jazz Visions on the Lake Offered Three Distinct Takes on the Genre
Three groups of Milwaukee players delved into the repertoire of jazz music's long history and intimated what the genre's future could be.
Aug 7, 2017 10:07 AM Tyler Friedman Concert Reviews
We Six @ The Jazz Estate
Six of the teachers responsible for educating so many local jazz players showed off their own chops at the Jazz Estate Saturday night.
Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Jazz Estate Returns with a New Look, Better Drinks and the Same Sounds
"It looks a lot different—and smells a lot different," new Jazz Estate owner John Dye says of the club he saved from extinction.
Nov 29, 2016 3:53 PM Tyler Friedman Music Feature
Teaching (and Performing) Jazz Piano
Off the Cuff interviews Mark Davis, Milwaukee's premier jazz pianist, director of the Wisconsin Conservatory's Jazz Institute and member of the faculty jazz ensemble We Six, which can be heard on the recording Bird Say. Davis has also autho...
Mar 8, 2016 4:31 PM Kevin Lynch Off the Cuff
Juli Wood Quartet: Synkka Metsa (Dark Forest) (OA2 Records)
Even the most unexpected material can be transformed into jazz. Take the new CD by Milwaukee expatriate Juli Wood. On Dark Forest, the tenor saxophonist molds and shapes traditional Finnish folk songs into music reminiscent of a 1950s cool-...
Aug 18, 2015 8:27 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jamie Breiwick’s Dreamland Considers the Mysteries of Monk
With his jazz group Dreamland, Jamie Breiwick considers Thelonious Monk from all angles.
Jan 20, 2015 9:53 PM Kevin Lynch Music Feature
David Hazeltine Honors Cedar Walton, Jazz Great
At 4 a.m. on Aug.19, David Hazeltine received a text saying that his friend and mentor Cedar Walton, a giant of jazz piano, had passed away at age 79. Walton's name doesn't readily elicit a s,Music
Sep 9, 2013 1:57 PM Alan Anderson Music Feature