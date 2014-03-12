RSS

Mark E. Schuster

It’s all too easy to separate the history of gay rights into pre- and post-Stonewall eras. The fight for gay rights, however, did not begin in 1969 at the Stonewall Inn. more

Mar 12, 2014 9:47 AM Theater

On a technical end, Theatrical Tendencies’ production of Corpus Christi has strikingly clean feel to it. There’s an overriding sense of crisp precision about the group’s presence at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center in every detail. Comfortable padd.. more

Mar 12, 2011 8:18 PM Theater

blogimage6621.jpe

Milwaukee’s New Loud taps the same period of late-’70s/early-’80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike those groups, though, The New Loud never feels the n more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6619.jpe

In the six years since Third Eye Blind released their last album to commercial indifferenc Yes Man ,Music Feature more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES