Milwaukee’s Xposed 4Heads urge resistance to mindless rhetoric and social pressure on their new album, Urgency Squad. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:38 PM Local Music

Decades after their prankish beginnings, Xposed 4Heads haven’t lost their sense of humor. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:35 PM Local Music

Conceptually speaking, many people draw a lot of stark lines when it comes to music, separating genres and marking distinctions between electronic and acoustic more

Jun 11, 2013 10:23 PM Local Music

 Milwaukee’sMark G.E. has been a musician and a cable TV host, but with “Soul Chamber” heshines under his third hat, filmmaker. A short film in color-tinted black andwhite, “Soul Chamber” is an almost silent movie with intertitl.. more

Nov 3, 2012 12:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

The '80s were a special time when alternative music was really alternative. A quirky documentary of that often quirky era, They Came From Underground, excerpts band concerts and interviews from a Kansas City cable show called "Joy Farm" produce.. more

Apr 21, 2011 12:24 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more

Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

