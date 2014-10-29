RSS
Mark Harris
Send Democrats to Congress
Thanks to gerrymandering, it doesn’t look like Democrats will be in power in the House of Representatives anytime soon. But we believe that it’s important to elect more
Oct 29, 2014 12:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Can Democrats Win on GOP Turf?
As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more
Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
When Hollywood Went to War
Mark Harris’ terrific new book Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War (Penguin Press) explores how a handful of Hollywood’s most prominent directors put lucrative careers on hold to take part in World War II. The unit... more
May 9, 2014 9:38 PM Steve Spice Books
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!